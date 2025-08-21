'Haven't gotten over it' | Anderson fueled by loss in 2024 Division II state final ahead of this season

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Anderson High School football team is ready to embark on a new journey this week.

And still, head coach Evan Dreyer hasn’t turned the page on last year’s Division II state runner-up team.

“We haven’t gotten over it,” Dreyer said. “Because you lose a close game, seniors graduate, you have awards ceremonies, you have everything that goes on. The kids have definitely just put the fire back in your stomach and wanting to go back there and play in (Tom Benson) Hall of Fame Stadium (in Canton).”

Anderson is ranked No. 3 in the Ohio Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The Raptors are without a doubt among the preseason favorites to return to the Division II state final in Canton.

But there is plenty to accomplish before any discussion about December.

“I feel like we’re just working hard and putting all our effort into this season and coming in very prepared for Week 1,” said Anderson junior defensive back Ace Alston.

The new season begins Friday night as Anderson (15-1 record in 2024) plays host to Cooper (14-1) in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. as the first Friday night of the season begins in Ohio and Kentucky.

This will mark the first time that Cooper, the Kentucky Class 5A state runner-up the past two seasons, has played an Ohio football team in school history. (Cooper opened in 2008). It’s the first game of a home-and-home agreement.

“It’s one of the best teams in Ohio,” Cooper coach Randy Borchers said. “They proved that over the last five or so years. I think they were 15-1 last year. So what they do offensively is going to be a challenge for us. They got a lot of playmakers. They got a lot of big-time players. So we’re definitely going to see where we’re at early on. But, right now, we’re really just focused on us and for us to get better every day.”

Cooper returns several key players, including senior quarterback Cam O’Hara, who is a Western Kentucky University verbal commit. O’Hara threw for 3,617 yards and 52 touchdowns in 15 games for the Jaguars in 2024. He rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns.

“I think this is one of the top-rated games,” Dreyer said. “You’re playing against a kid that’s going to be Mr. Kentucky. With our defense coming back. To see if our DBs can make plays versus Cam.”

Anderson has been known for its tempo, high-octane offense over the years with Dreyer. The Raptors averaged 45.4 points and 456 yards last season. And yet this year the defense is in the spotlight.

Alston and junior linebacker Antwoine Higgins are four-star players with national college recruiting ratings and scholarship offers in the 2027 class. Senior linebacker Brady Kuhn is committed to Air Force.

“To play for trophies, we had to change something on defense,” Dreyer said. “And we’ve done that. Whether it was scheme, whether it was personnel. Whether it was just the way we were going about it. I think that was key for us. And now having so many returners — especially at linebacker — it just feeds into our season.”

The Anderson offense is largely young and inexperienced. The Raptors are led by junior quarterback Owen Scalf, the younger brother of former Anderson quarterback Griffin Scalf. Junior Cooper Kathman is the only returning wide receiver with a good amount of experience.

Junior Quinn Gagen returns at center, but Anderson replaces four offensive linemen. Junior running back Jordan Davis is another player to watch for a team that talks often about the season opener being Aug. 22 in the locker room.

“The ultimate goal is a state run so we’re just locked in,” Alston said. “We came up short last year. And we stuck that in the back of our head. I feel like that motivates us each day to go harder.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter