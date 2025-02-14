Cooper 2026 star quarterback Cam O'Hara verbally commits to Western Kentucky

UNION, Ky. — Cooper 2026 quarterback Cam O’Hara announced Thursday night his verbal commitment to Western Kentucky University.

"One thousand percent committed," O'Hara wrote on X. "All glory to God. So blessed to be in this opportunity."

O’Hara threw for 3,617 yards and 52 touchdowns in 15 games for the Jaguars in 2024. He rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns.

O’Hara helped to lead Cooper (13-1 record in 2024) to a Class 5A state runner-up finish for a second straight season.

O'Hara had several highlights this past season including in September when he was 21 of 32 passing for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-36 win over visiting Great Crossing. He also rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown. That performance earned O’Hara the WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week.

O’Hara, a three-star player by 247 Sports, had several scholarship offers including from the University of Kentucky, Miami University, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Kent State and Tennessee State.

O’Hara is ranked Kentucky’s No. 3 player overall in the 2026 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is ranked the nation’s No. 41 quarterback in his class by the composite rankings.

O'Hara's Cooper career program records include most passes attempted (909), completed passes (579), most yards passing (8,996) and touchdown passes (120), according to Cooper statistician Garry Clark.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter