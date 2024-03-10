Watch Now
Harrison senior Chloe Dearwester wins her fourth consecutive wrestling state title

Presbyterian College signee wins a state championship in each year of high school
Harrison senior Chloe Dearwester won her fourth consecutive wrestling state title on Sunday.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 18:32:37-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Harrison High School senior Chloe Dearwester won her fourth wrestling state title Sunday afternoon at Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center.

Dearwester pinned Vermilion senior Lauren Ficker in the first period at 1:29 in the 105-pound weight class of the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls wrestling state tournament finals.

Dearwester became the most decorated student-athlete in Harrison High School's 135-year history, according to athletic director Mark Meibers.

"Being a four-time state champ is an insane accomplishment," Meibers said. "We could not be more proud of Chloe and what she has done to grow the sport of girls wrestling across the state of Ohio. Chloe is one of a kind and has exemplified our districts four core values of trust, respect, ownership and leadership each and every day for the last four years."

Dearwester, a Presbyterian College signee, had a 38-0 record her senior season. She completed her high school career with a 154-1 record.

"When the whistle blows, it's like a switch goes off," Harrison girls wrestling coach Chris Baird said in February. "It's a totally different person. She's a hunter. She hunts them down. She's a wrecking ball on the wrestling mat."

Dearwester has made a significant impact on the Harrison wrestling program and the school community.

"I will always remember Chloe as someone who gave more than she took," Meibers said.

