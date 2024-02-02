These high school girls wrestlers are so good, their competition is changing weight classes

HARRISON, Ohio — There is undoubtedly an intimidation factor synonymous with Harrison High School wrestlers Chloe Dearwester and Raegan Briggs.

Opposing wrestlers don't hide that fact.

"Chloe and Raegan both are at the level where girls don't wrestle the weight class that they're in (105 and 120 pounds) because they want to find a place where they can win a state title," Harrison girls wrestling coach Chris Baird said.

That's a glimpse into how well both student-athletes have excelled during their Harrison wrestling careers, setting a statewide standard in just the second year as a sanctioned sport.

The Wildcats are the reigning two-time state champions including as the first OHSAA winner in 2023 and in the Ohio High School Coaches Association tournament in 2022.

Dearwester and Briggs - both of whom are seniors - are in rarefied air with their dominance as they look ahead to the pre-regional tournament starting Feb. 23.

"They train hard," Baird said. "They compete like no other."

Dearwester has a 22-0 record at 105 pounds this season. She is going for her fourth consecutive state title. The Presbyterian College signee has a 133-1 career record in high school.

She listens to music - from country to pop - in order to get into the right frame of mind before a mat. She will also paint her nails pink. But, don't be fooled.

"When the whistle blows, it's like a switch goes off," Baird said. "It's a totally different person. She's a hunter. She hunts them down. She's a wrecking ball on the wrestling mat."

Briggs has a 17-1 record at 120 pounds. Briggs, a two-time state champion, has a 91-3 career record in her third year.

"It was fun to watch Raegan operate because she's so smooth," Baird said. "It's like she's doing a dance. It really is. There is some savagery to it of course because wrestling is a combat sport."

The two competitors and friends practice together during the week with a good deal of familiarity and inspiration.

"Sometimes I want to punch (Briggs) in the face but it's only because she's making me better so it's a good I want to punch you in the face," Dearwester said with a smile.

Likewise, Briggs said her teammate brings out the best in her.

"I think we push each other to our limits," Briggs said. "There are practices where it's really fun and it's light-hearted. And there are other practices where we've been blood, sweat and tears on the mat."

Wrestling isn't just an after-school activity. They compete year-round and on a national level. They've wrestled in world team trials.

Wrestling has changed their lives.

"It gives me discipline, consistency - everything," Briggs said. "I can do this. I've been pushed through so many hard things. Anything now, it's like I can do it."

Harrison athletic director Mark Meibers said Dearwester and Briggs have also paid their success forward by giving their time and knowledge to helping the middle school and youth levels.

"They gave more than they took," Meibers said. "And that would be how I would define both of them."

They each have a 3.6-plus weighted grade-point average with college preparatory courses. Dearwester, who wants to become a teacher, enjoys taking a ceramics class. Briggs, who plans to major in nursing, likes playing the violin.

"They're better people than they are wrestlers," Baird said. "They are kind, they are compassionate. They care about the people they're involved in. They are perfect representatives for the sport of girls wrestling in Ohio because of the way they handle themselves. They handle themselves with honor, dignity and class. That's just who they are."

