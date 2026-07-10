'Great potential' | Colerain football team gains confidence, chemistry this preseason

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain junior defensive back Malachi Smith knows the foundation has been set for the program. Smith and his teammates are now ready to take the next step this season.

“It’s a great potential,” said Smith, who has scholarship offers from the likes of Penn State, Wisconsin, Louisville and Kentucky. “God has given us a lot of good pieces and helping us improve in all the areas we need to improve in so we can just be great this year.”

While Colerain had a 1-9 record in 2025, the Cardinals are primed for improvement during the second season for head coach Jordan Stevens.

“They’re a year older; a year with me kind of helped as well,” Stevens said. “They kind of know how I roll, how I do things now. We have familiarity with each other now. I think that’s the biggest thing – we now have chemistry with each other. And now that these guys have played a year with each other and now we’re starting to build on top of that now.”

WCPO The Colerain football team opens its season against visiting La Salle on Aug. 21.

The Cardinals have been able to benefit this summer from the Colerain Fieldhouse, which opened June 22.

The 8,100-square-foot facility has brand new Sorinex equipment with Colerain branding. There is a 4,200-square-foot turf field. Everything is impressive about it.

There are 20 full weightlifting racks and 100 student-athletes can participate with the turf field side still open, too.

The Colerain Boosters announced the project in February 2025. The project does not use taxpayer funds. The goal is to pay off the estimated $1 million project in five years. Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said at the rate the boosters are going it should be paid off much sooner than that.

“If you looked at the old weight room and now you looked at this – it’s night and day,” said Colerain junior quarterback Roman Garr. “We have so much more room to actually lift and try to get better. It’s so much easier to get better. It’s just so nice.”

The new facility has strengthened the Cardinals from a physical standpoint and their confidence taking the field.

“Just being able to kind of show our guys that we care about them,” Stevens said. “And this community show our guys and this team and this community, this school that we care about the kids here. It just gives us hope.”

Colerain, which plays host to La Salle Aug. 21, wants to re-establish its brand of football. The Cardinals have vowed to turnaround their fortunes on the field.

“I like the fact that they understand what it takes to win,” Stevens said. “I don’t really think about winning yet. But, I think this group understands what it takes to get there. So I think that’s what I enjoy most about them.”

Garr is confident the team’s tight-knit nature will pay dividends this season.

“Colerain has obviously a huge culture,” Garr said. “A huge rich culture that kind of faded away these past couple of years. Especially my class and the class above me – we’re just trying to build that foundation back up and try to get it to where it is or where it was honestly.”

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