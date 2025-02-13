Colerain High School Boosters plan to build fieldhouse, pending board of education approval

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Colerain High School Boosters announced Thursday morning a state-of-the-art fieldhouse for the Colerain students starting this fall, pending Northwest Local School District Board of Education approval Feb. 24.

“This initiative aims to provide our students with top-notch facilities to support their athletic and extracurricular activities,” said Sandi Petrou, President of Colerain Boosters.

The project will not use taxpayer funds. Instead, the boosters are relying on the generosity and support of the community to make the vision a reality. The boosters plan to have the building ready this fall.

The boosters plan to kick-start fundraising efforts with a gala on March 15.

“This special event will be a night of celebration, community spirit, and philanthropy,” Petrou said. “We invite everyone in the community to join us for an evening of fun, entertainment, and the opportunity to contribute to this worthy cause.”

Colerain football coach Jordan Stevens said the “possibilities are endless” for helping student-athletes with the fieldhouse project. Stevens was named the Colerain coach in December and approved by the board of education in January.

“The thoughts of this project came long before me but I am grateful that our boosters and many others allowed me to be a part of this project,” Stevens said. “In this building will be a new state-of-the-art weight room with all new equipment and the other half will be an indoor turf field.”

Stevens said it will be a significant boost to the football program.

“This is going to be a game-changer for football,” he said. “Weather no longer impacts workouts or practices. A facility that we can use year-round; the possibilities are endless now.”

