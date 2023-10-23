Goshen High School senior QB Logan Haley is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

GOSHEN, Ohio — Goshen senior Logan Haley is thriving in just his second season as a quarterback.

"He's stepped up to the plate," Goshen coach Shane Elkin said. "He's worked his tail off. He's a three-sport athlete and he's a leader."

Haley was named the WCPO 9 Player of the Week on Monday. He had 27 carries for 175 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-34 win over visiting Batavia Oct. 20. He also threw for a touchdown in the game.

"The biggest development in Logan is he's confident running the football," Elkin said.

That aspect has paid dividends for Goshen (3-7), which has back-to-back wins entering the postseason. Goshen, the No. 16 seed in Division III, Region 12, plays at No. 1 seed Badin (10-0) Friday night in a first-round game at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

Elkin said he's grateful the Warriors are able to have another week of practice and connect as a second family. The team shares a bond at practice including eating sandwiches and drinking chocolate milk after the workout. There are team meals on Thursday nights that further connect the chemistry.

Elkin said if Goshen plays the way it has the past two weeks, the team will be in a position to succeed this week.

Haley is a significant reason for the season's success. He has thrown for 1,029 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's rushed for 514 yards and five touchdowns. Goshen freshman Camden Telinda rushed 31 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns Friday night.

Haley, who is listed at 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, also plays baseball and basketball at Goshen. He's also made an impact beyond the game. Elkin said Haley has volunteered to help around the athletic department and is a positive impact on a young team.

"He's not only a top-notch player but he's a top-notch human being," Elkin said.

