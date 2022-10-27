GCL South division announces 2022 all-star football teams; Moeller's Jordan Marshall named player of the year

CINCINNATI — The Greater Catholic League South division announced its 2022 all-star football teams on Thursday morning.

First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 23 at St. Xavier High School.

Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall was a unanimous choice for the GCL South player of the year while Moeller coach Mark Elder was named coach of the year by his peers.

Marshall led the GCL South in rushing yards and touchdowns this season, finishing with 161 carries for 1,260 yards and 20 TDs on the ground during the regular season.

Marshall, who is rated Ohio's No. 2 player in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite, ran for 100-plus yards in nine games. He carried the football 10 times for 138 yards and four TDs in the Crusaders’ 42-14 win against Elder that clinched the GCL South title outright on Sept. 30 at Nippert Stadium. Marshall also caught 16 passes for 278 yards and four TDs this regular season.

Moeller posted impressive numbers — averaging 32.3 points against a rugged schedule. Moeller, which started the season with an 8-0 record for the first time since 2013, scored 42 or more points four times.

Marshall is joined on the first team by nine of his teammates.

Mark Elder has quickly turned the program into a regional and state power. In 2021, Elder guided Moeller to an 11-4 overall record that included a regional title and a berth in the state semifinals.

This season, Moeller spent four weeks as the No. 1-ranked Division I team in Ohio, won its first outright GCL South championship since 2018, and came within a touchdown of a perfect regular season.

The Crusaders were also ranked in the top 25 nationally by MaxPreps this regular season. Moeller (9-1), the No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 4, plays host to Hamilton (3-7) in a first-round playoff game Friday night at Shea Stadium in Norwood.

Elder High School (8-2), the No. 2 seed in Region 4, had another outstanding regular season. The Panthers play host to Middletown (3-7) Friday night.

The Panthers are well-represented on the all-league team, with nine of its players named to the first team. Seniors Evan James and Samari Freeman were named the league’s offensive and defensive linemen of the year, respectively.

St. Xavier (4-6) and La Salle (2-8) also had plenty of representation on the teams. The Bombers placed five players on the first team, led by receiver of the year Jamaal Sharp and co-defensive back of the year Robert Houston. La Salle also had five players named to the team, with Tajh Landrum earning co-linebacker of the year honors.

2022 All-GCL South football teams

First team offense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Koy Beasley, La Salle, WR, Junior, 5-10, 180

Thomas Biel, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-4, 280

Tennel Bryant, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-9, 165

John Currin, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 240

Evan Fleetwood, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 283

Luke Flowers, Elder, RB, Senior, 5-10, 185

Evan James, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-1, 265

Max Lemasters, Elder, K, Senior, 5-6, 190

Jordan Marshall, Moeller, RB, Junior, 5-11, 198

Justin Re, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-1, 160

Collin Remenowsky, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 260

Jamaal Sharp, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 5-11, 170

Ben Schoster, Elder, QB, Senior 6-4, 195

Joey Wassler, St. Xavier, TE, Senior, 6-5, 230

First team defense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Max Bonner, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-2, 197

DeYor Brumfield, La Salle, DB, Junior, 6-1, 190

Conlan Daniel, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 175

Samari Freeman, Elder, DL, Senior, 5-8, 230

Joe Ginnetti, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-1, 220

Zack Gutekunst, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 180

Ted Hammond, St. Xavier, DL, Junior, 6-5, 270

Robert Houston, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 5-10, 171

Liam Hulen, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-4, 220

Tajh Landrum, La Salle, LB , Senior, 6-3, 210

Brandon Martin, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-0, 230

Ethan Page, Moeller, P, Junior, 5-8, 160

Jake Rhodes, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-3, 230

Matthew Seliga, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 180

Ben Voelkerding, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-0, 205

Second team offense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Luke Autenrieb, Elder, WR, Senior, 5-9, 145

JJ Dollenmeyer, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 288

Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller, TE, Junior, 6-4, 225

Luke Dunn, Moeller, QB, Junior, 5-11, 175

Timiko Jackson, La Salle, WR, Senior, 5-10, 177

Kyle Kelhoffer, La Salle, OL, Junior, 6-2, 275

Ryan Mechley, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-10, 170

Jacob Schorsch, Elder, OL, Junior, 6-5, 295

Carson Titus, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-5, 265

Second team defense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Kap Davis, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-10, 165

Alex Devine, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-0, 190

Josh Dugan, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-0, 225

Rashad Glenn, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-0, 205

Jewett Hayes, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-4, 205

Karson Hobbs, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-1, 180

Charlie Moorman, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 175

Brady O’Connor, La Salle, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 205

BJ Ross, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-10, 181

Ethan Sweat, Moeller, LB, Senior, 5-11, 200

Peyton Wilp, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 275

Special Awards

Player of the year

Jordan Marshall, Moeller

Coach of the year

Mark Elder, Moeller

All-Purpose player of the year

Tennel Bryant, Moeller

Receiver of the year

Jamaal Sharp, St. Xavier

Offensive lineman of the year

Evan James, Elder

Defensive linemen of the year

Samari Freeman, Elder

Brandon Martin, Moeller

Linebackers of the year

Joe Ginnetti, Moeller

Tajh Landrum, La Salle

Defensive backs of the year

Robert Houston, St. Xavier

Matthew Seliga, Moeller

Kicker of the year

Max Lemasters, Elder

Punter of the year

Ethan Page, Moeller

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter