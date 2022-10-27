GCL South division announces 2022 all-star football teams; Moeller's Jordan Marshall named player of the year

CINCINNATI — The Greater Catholic League South division announced its 2022 all-star football teams on Thursday morning.
First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 23 at St. Xavier High School.
Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall was a unanimous choice for the GCL South player of the year while Moeller coach Mark Elder was named coach of the year by his peers.
Marshall led the GCL South in rushing yards and touchdowns this season, finishing with 161 carries for 1,260 yards and 20 TDs on the ground during the regular season.
Marshall, who is rated Ohio's No. 2 player in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite, ran for 100-plus yards in nine games. He carried the football 10 times for 138 yards and four TDs in the Crusaders’ 42-14 win against Elder that clinched the GCL South title outright on Sept. 30 at Nippert Stadium. Marshall also caught 16 passes for 278 yards and four TDs this regular season.
Moeller posted impressive numbers — averaging 32.3 points against a rugged schedule. Moeller, which started the season with an 8-0 record for the first time since 2013, scored 42 or more points four times.
Marshall is joined on the first team by nine of his teammates.
Mark Elder has quickly turned the program into a regional and state power. In 2021, Elder guided Moeller to an 11-4 overall record that included a regional title and a berth in the state semifinals.
This season, Moeller spent four weeks as the No. 1-ranked Division I team in Ohio, won its first outright GCL South championship since 2018, and came within a touchdown of a perfect regular season.
The Crusaders were also ranked in the top 25 nationally by MaxPreps this regular season. Moeller (9-1), the No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 4, plays host to Hamilton (3-7) in a first-round playoff game Friday night at Shea Stadium in Norwood.
Elder High School (8-2), the No. 2 seed in Region 4, had another outstanding regular season. The Panthers play host to Middletown (3-7) Friday night.
The Panthers are well-represented on the all-league team, with nine of its players named to the first team. Seniors Evan James and Samari Freeman were named the league’s offensive and defensive linemen of the year, respectively.
St. Xavier (4-6) and La Salle (2-8) also had plenty of representation on the teams. The Bombers placed five players on the first team, led by receiver of the year Jamaal Sharp and co-defensive back of the year Robert Houston. La Salle also had five players named to the team, with Tajh Landrum earning co-linebacker of the year honors.
2022 All-GCL South football teams
First team offense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Koy Beasley, La Salle, WR, Junior, 5-10, 180
Thomas Biel, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-4, 280
Tennel Bryant, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-9, 165
John Currin, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 240
Evan Fleetwood, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 283
Luke Flowers, Elder, RB, Senior, 5-10, 185
Evan James, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-1, 265
Max Lemasters, Elder, K, Senior, 5-6, 190
Jordan Marshall, Moeller, RB, Junior, 5-11, 198
Justin Re, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-1, 160
Collin Remenowsky, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 260
Jamaal Sharp, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 5-11, 170
Ben Schoster, Elder, QB, Senior 6-4, 195
Joey Wassler, St. Xavier, TE, Senior, 6-5, 230
First team defense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Max Bonner, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-2, 197
DeYor Brumfield, La Salle, DB, Junior, 6-1, 190
Conlan Daniel, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 175
Samari Freeman, Elder, DL, Senior, 5-8, 230
Joe Ginnetti, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-1, 220
Zack Gutekunst, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 180
Ted Hammond, St. Xavier, DL, Junior, 6-5, 270
Robert Houston, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 5-10, 171
Liam Hulen, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-4, 220
Tajh Landrum, La Salle, LB , Senior, 6-3, 210
Brandon Martin, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-0, 230
Ethan Page, Moeller, P, Junior, 5-8, 160
Jake Rhodes, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-3, 230
Matthew Seliga, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 180
Ben Voelkerding, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-0, 205
Second team offense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Luke Autenrieb, Elder, WR, Senior, 5-9, 145
JJ Dollenmeyer, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 288
Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller, TE, Junior, 6-4, 225
Luke Dunn, Moeller, QB, Junior, 5-11, 175
Timiko Jackson, La Salle, WR, Senior, 5-10, 177
Kyle Kelhoffer, La Salle, OL, Junior, 6-2, 275
Ryan Mechley, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-10, 170
Jacob Schorsch, Elder, OL, Junior, 6-5, 295
Carson Titus, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-5, 265
Second team defense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Kap Davis, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-10, 165
Alex Devine, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-0, 190
Josh Dugan, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-0, 225
Rashad Glenn, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-0, 205
Jewett Hayes, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-4, 205
Karson Hobbs, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-1, 180
Charlie Moorman, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 175
Brady O’Connor, La Salle, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 205
BJ Ross, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-10, 181
Ethan Sweat, Moeller, LB, Senior, 5-11, 200
Peyton Wilp, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 275
Special Awards
Player of the year
Jordan Marshall, Moeller
Coach of the year
Mark Elder, Moeller
All-Purpose player of the year
Tennel Bryant, Moeller
Receiver of the year
Jamaal Sharp, St. Xavier
Offensive lineman of the year
Evan James, Elder
Defensive linemen of the year
Samari Freeman, Elder
Brandon Martin, Moeller
Linebackers of the year
Joe Ginnetti, Moeller
Tajh Landrum, La Salle
Defensive backs of the year
Robert Houston, St. Xavier
Matthew Seliga, Moeller
Kicker of the year
Max Lemasters, Elder
Punter of the year
Ethan Page, Moeller