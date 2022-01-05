Hughes High School football coach Chris Mobley is stepping down after six seasons

CINCINNATI — Hughes High School football coach Chris Mobley said Wednesday afternoon he is stepping down after six seasons.

"It was a really tough decision, honestly," Mobley said.

Hughes had a 6-2 record this past season, including a 6-0 start and a playoff appearance in which the Big Red hosted Shawnee in the first round.

Hughes, a Division III, Region 12 program, has three consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back postseason appearances (2020 and 2021).

"I know the senior class that just graduated was the most winningest class in school history," Mobley said.

Mobley, 35, said he is most proud of the relationships that were built in the school, how the program improved and for reaching the postseason.

Mobley said he loved everything about Hughes.

"I wanted to leave Hughes better than I found it," Mobley said. "I felt like I did do that so I felt comfortable with my decision to step down."

RELATED: Hughes football coach Chris Mobley reflects on the Big Red's 5-0 record

