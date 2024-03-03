Gamble Montessori hoops team earns first district final appearance in program history

CINCINNATI — Gamble Montessori boys basketball coach Michael Holmes can't say enough about how rewarding this season has been for the Gators.

"Honestly, one through seven is really playing good right now," Holmes said. "I love coaching this group. They're very coachable. Most of them are young."

Gamble Montessori is preparing to make its first district final appearance in program history this week. The Gators (21-4) play Versailles (13-11) in a Division III district final at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena.

"I'm telling my guys to live in the moment," Holmes said.

With just three seniors, the Gators persevered through the preseason and a challenging non-conference schedule to be on the cusp of a regional tournament berth.

The Gators, winners of the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division (13-0 record), are enjoying the journey and have another opportunity on a significant stage Wednesday night.

Holmes intentionally scheduled tougher opponents during the regular season such as Moeller, ranked No. 1 in Division I, in order to prepare for the postseason. That has paid divdends during a season that has seen Holmes surpass the 100-win career milestone as a coach. Holmes said he knew the Gators had plenty of potential.

"Our guards are seasoned and we have some talented young bigs," Miller said. "We tried to schedule some tough out-of-conference teams this year. We played four Division I teams and two of the top Division 3 teams in our area."

Gamble Montessori defeated Cincinnati Country Day 55-47 Feb. 28 in order to reach the district final. It was a redemption moment for the Gators after they lost to the Nighthawks 54-30 on Feb. 3. Holmes said the Gators played with a chip on their shoulder last week in order to win 53-47.

"That was a huge win for us, honestly," Holmes said.

Gamble Montessori has been led by several players including senior guard Ta'Ron Patterson who averages an estimated 25 points. He surpassed the 1,000 points career milestone this season, too.

Freshman 6'5" forward DeAndre Carr-Short averages 11 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore 6'7" foward Tyson Bess and senior Wanaya Brookins are among other players who've stepped up for the team.

Holmes said the players bought into the philosophy of the program last year and the commitment is evident this season.

This week, the team can continue to write a new chapter in program history.

Gamble Montessori basketball started as a boys club team in the 2010-11 school year, followed by another season in preparation for being an official Ohio High School Athletic Association program in 2012-13.

"We knew we had a solid team this year," Miller said. "But we were not sure how they would grow with the returning players and a lot of new younger players. Yes, we had a few hiccups this year but they seem to be coming together at the right time. There is a good mixture of athleticism and size this year. We are super excited about our boys team this year."

