Friday night's St. Xavier vs. Moeller football game at West Clermont is sold out

CINCINNATI — St. Xavier senior linebacker Aden Reeder senses a different vibe during Moeller week.

“It’s what we put into that game,” said Reeder, who is verbally committed to Wisconsin. “The heart we put in that game. The game always comes down to a couple of points so every possession, every snap has to matter.”

St. Xavier (4-0) plays Moeller (3-1) in the Greater Catholic League South division opener this season for both teams starting at 7 p.m. Friday at West Clermont. The two teams are among the top three teams in Division I, Region 4 entering Friday, according to Joe Eitel.

Moeller athletic director Jonathan Hayes announced Wednesday morning that the highly anticipated game is sold out. West Clermont’s capacity is 6,000, including standing room admission, according to the West Clermont athletic department. This is the first time that West Clermont, which is the Moeller home venue this week, will host Moeller versus St. X.

The memorable atmosphere will be obvious for the players and coaches on the field.

Moeller coach Bert Bathiany expects another “electric” environment Friday night.

“If there is a better high school football game out there, I’d like to see it,” Bathiany said.

Friday will be the 30th time that St. X coach Steve Specht will coach the Bombers against Moeller since becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2004.

“It’s going to be another heavyweight fight,” Specht said. “I love where our kids are right now. I love how hard they compete. I wish they competed a little bit smarter. But they compete really hard. It’s going to be a classic GCL matchup. We’re excited.”

Ray Pfeffer/WCPO St. Xavier football coach Steve Specht will coach against Moeller for the 30th time during his head coaching career Friday night.

Friday is a rematch of the 2024 Division I, Region 4 final in which Moeller won its sixth consecutive game overall against St. X.

This is a new chapter in the rivalry, and both teams figure to make a deep run in the postseason again.

“I feel like some people say if St. X doesn’t beat Moeller, it’s a failure of a year,” said Reeder, who has 3.5 sacks. “So this is what we’re made of.”

St. X, which is No. 2 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, defeated visiting Westerville North 28-0 last week. The Bombers haven’t allowed a touchdown since the fourth quarter of Week 2 in a 20-7 win over visiting Centerville.

Bathiany said he’s impressed by everything with St. X this season, including the confidence the Bombers have in their own scheme and how fast they play.

St. X has outscored its opponents 86-20 through four weeks.

“Defensively, we’re playing fast,” Specht said. “We’ve simplified some things. The kids are really playing well.”

St. X senior quarterback Jackson Frey has thrown for 619 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

“Obviously, I think it will be a great atmosphere,” Friday night, said Frey, who is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and 1986 St. X grad Greg Frey. “I’m just really looking at it like any other game, though. Just do what I do, and that’s really all I can focus on.”

Moeller, the 2024 Division I state runner-up, is No. 3 in the Region 4 computer points standings. The Crusaders have won back-to-back games after a one-point loss to Mount Carmel (Ill.) Aug. 30 in Ironton.

“They’re a great team again; they just keep it rolling,” Specht said of Moeller. “They’re very talented. The quarterback is legit. He’s as good a quarterback as I think I’ve seen in my career. I really think he’s that good.”

Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski (University of Kentucky verbal commit) — the 2024 Ohio Mr. Football recipient — has thrown for 12 touchdowns and no interceptions the past three weeks against 2024 state champions Mount Carmel, Louisville Trinity and Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.).

Junior wide receiver Reggie Watson has 26 receptions over the past two weeks, including 14 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns last week in Tennessee. Senior tight end Cooper McCutchan (North Carolina verbal commit) had his first catch of the season go for a touchdown. He had four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Moeller’s defense is large and physical up front.

“I don’t know that there is any weakness,” Specht said. “You look at their one blemish and it’s probably the best high school team in Illinois.”

St. X is seeking its first win over Moeller since Sept. 17, 2021 (49-16).

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter