St. Xavier High School coach Steve Specht becomes program's all-time wins leader

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier football Steve Specht became the program’s all-time wins leader after the Bombers’ 28-0 win over visiting Westerville North on Friday night.

Specht, 1986 St. Xavier graduate, has a career record of 190-75 since becoming the St. Xavier head coach in 2004.

“I’ve been blessed to have been a part of this great institution since 1982,” Specht told WCPO 9 Sports. “I watched the legend Tom Ballaban in the classroom and played for the legend, Steve Rasso. The opportunity to join them as the head coach here was a dream come true.”

The late Rasso, who died in 2014, had a 189-86-2 record from 1978 to 2003.

“Tom Ballaban was the head coach here for 25 years followed by Steve Rasso for 26,” Specht said. “God willing I hope we can say we’ve had three coaches in three quarters of a century one day. That would mean a lot to me. St. X is a special place. There’s a reason people stick around.”

St. X has won Division I state championships in 2005, 2007, 2016 and 2020 with Specht’s leadership as a head coach.

“When you have great kids that are great players and have supportive parents and an administration that gives you everything you need to pursue excellence and lets you stick around for a while these things can happen," Specht said. "The victories belong to the players, the teams and the Long Blue Line. I’ll shoulder the losses.”

St. X athletic director Tim Banker said Specht’s milestone is more than a number. It’s a reflection of Specht's two decades of consistency, leadership and commitment to excellence.

“Coach Specht becoming the all-time wins leader at St. Xavier is a testament to his dedication to the program,” Banker said. “What makes Coach Specht special is the way he’s shaped lives. He’s built a program rooted in character, faith, and servant leadership. His impact goes well beyond football—he’s mentored hundreds of young men and helped shape a culture of brotherhood and accountability that defines St. X."

Banker said coaching goes beyond the sport for Specht.

"Steve loves this level of the game because it’s about more than football—it’s about formation," Banker said.

"He sees coaching as a calling. He pours into these kids because he believes in helping them become better sons, brothers, and eventually husbands and fathers.”

St. Xavier led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter Friday night and never looked back.

St. Xavier is ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel.

The Bombers (4-0) play at No. 3 Moeller (4-0) in a game at West Clermont Sept. 19. St. X is ranked No. 4 in Ohio by MaxPreps.

