Four-time state champion coach John Rodenberg energized by new opportunity

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill High School football coach John Rodenberg felt an overwhelming energy walking into the Braves' second practice this summer.

Instead of being sore or tired, the four-time state champion head coach couldn't wait to step on the field at Tomahawk Stadium.

"The guys keep you young," said Rodenberg, who was named the Indian Hill coach in late January after spending the past four seasons in Indiana.

"It's fun being around them. It's fun joking with them. And then you got that sense of urgency that you are trying to make them better men. That's your goal."

This upcoming season will be Rodenberg's 29th year as a head coach including his 25th season in Greater Cincinnati.

Rodenberg, who led Moeller to back-to-back Division I state titles in 2012 and 2013, spent the past two seasons at Roncalli High School where led the Indianapolis-area program to the Class 4A state title in 2020. Roncalli had a 12-1 record and was a 4A regional finalist in 2021.

Prior to Roncalli, Rodenberg coached two seasons (2018-19) at Lawrence Central, a Class 6A program in Indianapolis.

Rodenberg had an 80-41 record at Moeller in 10 seasons with the Greater Catholic League South division program. Moeller won four Greater Catholic League South division titles under Rodenberg including two outright (2011 and 2013).

Now, he's ready to apply those experiences to Indian Hill, a Division IV program that finished 5-5 in 2021.

Despite the team only having one senior, Rodenberg said the expectations haven't wavered. The players have embraced his leadership.

"They've been great," Rodenberg said. "I came in and I didn't sugarcoat anything. I said, 'We're here to win championships, we're here to play at a high level. I'm here to get the best out of you that I can.'"

Rodenberg noticed the players have been well-coached and disciplined.

"The first time being in the weight room and being on the field they know what they're doing," Rodenberg said. "They know what the expectations are. And they work pretty hard. That's always the benefit - I think these guys get after it pretty hard."

Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said Rodenberg has brought a new energy to the football program with how he conducts practice, his meetings with the coaching staff and his attention to detail.

Phelps said there is a buzz in the community about the football team about this season and the future of the program. He said it's a new era in the athletic department overall including football and what Rodenberg has brought to the program.

"We can't be more happy more, more excited," Phelps said. "He's just such a professional."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter