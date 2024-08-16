Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Former Tri-State middle school star transfers to prep school, signs with NIL agency

Kameron Mercer is ranked nation's No. 1 boys basketball player in 2028 class
IMG_5694 copy.jpg
Jay Edwards
2028 point guard Kameron Mercer signed with EZ Sports Group, a name, image and likeness agency. Mercer has enrolled at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He is ranked the nation's No. 1 boys basketball player in the 2028 class.
IMG_5694 copy.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Point guard Kameron Mercer, ranked the nation’s No. 1 ranked boys basketball player in the 2028 class, has enrolled at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Va.

The 15-year-old has also agreed to join EZ Sports Group, a name, image and likeness sports agency.

Mercer, who is 6-foot-5, played for Winton Woods Middle School for one season and was on the Winton Woods High School varsity team this past summer.

“He is going to Huntington Prep and we are super proud and happy for him,” Winton Woods High School boys basketball coach Mike Pilgrim said. “As I have always said, he is a generational talent whose journey is going to have to be different and expedited to continue to develop to his highest potential. Him and his parents and support system have done an amazing job in this process, and we are excited for what the future has in store for Kam.”

Mercer is ranked the nation’s No. 1 player in his class by Top 25 Scouts and Prep Hoops. He has scholarship offers that include UC, Xavier, Ohio State and Missouri.

“We are excited to welcome Kam Mercer to the EZ family,” said EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Tremaine Dees. “Myself and (EZ Sports Group founder and NBA agent) Corey Marcum have known Kam for a while now, and it’s a blessing to be able to provide him with the necessary tools to enhance his basketball career.”

Mercer, who has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, already has NIL opportunities with Drop-In Gaming, Firefly Recovery Deviceand Ethika.

He is well-known in the Greater Cincinnati basketball community and beyond. Dozens of young fans waited outside the locker room in Loveland this past season to ask for photos and autographs from Mercer.

Mercer was also in the spotlight when young fans noticed him as he walked into Princeton for the Kingdom League a few weeks ago.

West Virginia reportedly does not permit NIL in high school sports. However, the top prep schools are not required to abide by state association rules regarding NIL.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association does not permit NIL in high school sports.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
'We got something to prove' | Withrow football program enters a new era 'Money Mac' gets paid: Bengals, Evan McPherson agree on contract extension Notre Dame suspends men's swimming after players found betting on performances

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
'We got something to prove' | Withrow football program enters a new era
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Anderson football returning several key players, hungry for a championship
Reds fans can now scan their face instead of their tickets. Here's how it works
High school's football program has given one senior a path to success, despite adversity
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.