Former Tri-State middle school star transfers to prep school, signs with NIL agency

CINCINNATI — Point guard Kameron Mercer, ranked the nation’s No. 1 ranked boys basketball player in the 2028 class, has enrolled at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Va.

The 15-year-old has also agreed to join EZ Sports Group, a name, image and likeness sports agency.

Mercer, who is 6-foot-5, played for Winton Woods Middle School for one season and was on the Winton Woods High School varsity team this past summer.

“He is going to Huntington Prep and we are super proud and happy for him,” Winton Woods High School boys basketball coach Mike Pilgrim said. “As I have always said, he is a generational talent whose journey is going to have to be different and expedited to continue to develop to his highest potential. Him and his parents and support system have done an amazing job in this process, and we are excited for what the future has in store for Kam.”

Mercer is ranked the nation’s No. 1 player in his class by Top 25 Scouts and Prep Hoops. He has scholarship offers that include UC, Xavier, Ohio State and Missouri.

“We are excited to welcome Kam Mercer to the EZ family,” said EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Tremaine Dees. “Myself and (EZ Sports Group founder and NBA agent) Corey Marcum have known Kam for a while now, and it’s a blessing to be able to provide him with the necessary tools to enhance his basketball career.”

Mercer, who has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, already has NIL opportunities with Drop-In Gaming, Firefly Recovery Deviceand Ethika.

He is well-known in the Greater Cincinnati basketball community and beyond. Dozens of young fans waited outside the locker room in Loveland this past season to ask for photos and autographs from Mercer.

Mercer was also in the spotlight when young fans noticed him as he walked into Princeton for the Kingdom League a few weeks ago.

West Virginia reportedly does not permit NIL in high school sports. However, the top prep schools are not required to abide by state association rules regarding NIL.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association does not permit NIL in high school sports.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter