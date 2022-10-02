Elder's Carson Browne reflects upon TD catch that was No. 1 play on SportsCenter

CINCINNATI — Elder senior wide receiver Carson Browne still doesn't know how he made a catch in the end zone Friday night that became the No. 1 play on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"It's just so surreal to me," Browne said.

Browne learned Saturday morning that his 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Elder versus Moeller game was recognized nationally by ESPN. Elder football coach Doug Ramsey addressed the team with the news during a film session.

Watch Browne's catch:

Elder's Carson Brown one handed grab, TD against Moeller

"I've been watching SportsCenter forever," Browne said. "Back in grade school (Our Lady of Victory) before all my football games in the morning I would get up early and watch it. So it's sweet to be the No. 1 play."

Browne's memorable play occurred Friday night at Nippert Stadium as an estimated 10,500 fans watched Moeller defeat Elder 42-14.

"Obviously we didn't get the result we wanted on Friday but we're looking to bounce back," Browne said. "We're confident in our team; there is still a whole season ahead of us."

Browne received several text messages from family and friends about his SportsCenter top play as he returned home from school on Saturday. His favorite was a text from his sister, Maggie Browne, who was one of the first to congratulate him.

"It was crazy," Browne said. "I had a bunch of people texting me. I was hanging out with the team. We were all talking about it."

Browne's touchdown catch occurred as he was going toward the left side of the end zone on a third down-and-goal play from the Moeller 13-yard line with 1:07 left in the first quarter.

Elder senior quarterback Ben Schoster found time outside the pocket and threw toward the 6-foot-9 Browne who kept his concentration as the ball was tipped by a Moeller defensive back. Browne saw the ball with the corner of his eye and hauled it in with his right hand while managing to keep his left foot inbounds.

"I was in disbelief when I caught it," Browne said.

Browne said he was worried he might be called out of bounds especially as multiple Moeller defenders waved as such. That didn't happen as the nearby Elder sideline celebrated.

"It was awesome," said Browne, a power forward on the Elder basketball team. "We were all chest-bumping — just screaming. Coach Ramsey was hyped, too."

Elder basketball coach Joe Schoenfeld enjoyed watching the highlight on Twitter but said those who know Browne shouldn't be overly surprised given his talent on the football field and the basketball court.

Schoenfeld said it was a "remarkable catch" and showed that Browne has excellent body control and awareness during a game. Browne will often improvise on the basketball court with his right and left while taking a shot.

"Carson is a super nice kid," Schoenfeld said. "He really works hard."

Browne smiled late Sunday morning when describing how he's watched the replay of his catch a few too many times. Less than 48 hours later, he was still surprised at what transpired. It's a moment he won't ever forget.

"It definitely helped with my confidence going forward," said Browne. "Hopefully I can make some more plays and everyone else on the team can keep making plays. We're just hoping to win the rest of our games and see what we can do in the playoffs."

Elder (5-2) travels to Indianapolis Friday night as the Panthers play at Roncalli High School (7-0).

