Elder wins 15-inning district championship game; Moeller, Mason, West Clermont also win D1 titles

CINCINNATI — Several local teams played for district baseball championships on Thursday.

ELDER & MASON WIN DISTRICT TITLES:

In a 15-inning baseball marathon, Elder found a way to beat Lebanon in Thursday night's district championship game.

It's the 34th district title in the history of Elder baseball.

The Panthers led 2-1 in the 7th inning, when Lebanon – down to its final strike – tied the game on Jack Cecil's RBI.

From that point forward, neither team scored until the top of the 15th inning, when Elder exploded for four runs.

Elder advances in the state tournament to face Mason in next week's regional semifinal round.

Mason beat Troy 9-3 on Thursday in a separate division 1 district championship game.

MOELLER & WEST CLERMONT WIN DISTRICT TITLES:

Moeller made quick work of Kettering Fairmont in Thursday's district championship game, winning 10-0 in five innings (run rule).

"This week is a crazy week for high schools across the country. Lots of graduations," said Moeller head coach, Tim Held, when asked what he was most impressed with about his team's performance. "Just their approach and being ready to play baseball today."

Thirteen seniors on Moeller's baseball team graduated Wednesday night.

Thursday's win mostly revolved around a massive second inning at the plate for the Crusaders.

Clay Burdette and Charlie Niehaus teamed-up for back-to-back home runs, and Moeller plated nine runs in the inning.

Moeller advances to face West Clermont in the regional semifinal round.

West Clermont beat Springboro 4-2 on Thursday.

DIVISION 2:

Badin and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy both won district titles on Thursday.

Badin beat Kenton Ridge 10-0.

CHCA beat Franklin 11-1.

Indian Hill's season came to an end in a tight 1-0 loss to Chaminade Julienne.

