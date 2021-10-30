Elder High School football coach Doug Ramsey wins 200th career game

CINCINNATI — Elder High School football coach Doug Ramsey won his 200th career game during a Division I, Region 4 first-round playoff game Friday as the host Panthers defeated Colerain 55-48 in triple-overtime.

Ramsey entered the Ohio High School Athletic Association records for the most coaching wins in Ohio only. He is the 64th coach in OHSAA history to reach 200 wins while coaching in Ohio.

Ramsey has a record of 200-93 since becoming the Elder head coach in 1997. He led the Panthers to back-to-back Division I state titles in 2002 and 2003 and two other state championship appearances in 2019 and 2008.

Ramsey discussed with WCPO this past summer about the significance of coaching Elder football while the program has had a strong connection to his family. He has coached three sons in the program including Tanner, Peyton and current senior Drew.

"When you think about it my family has been a big part of this for the last 12 years; I've had someone in the program or waiting to get into the program," Doug Ramsey said. "Everything about it — it's been our life for the last 25 years. And even before that. It's kind of who I am. I don't think anybody ever calls me by my name anymore, it's just coach because that's who I am and what I have been associated with for so long."

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, a 2008 Elder graduate, said Ramsey has impacted countless lives.

"As I'm sure Doug will say, it's a true testament to all the great players who've played for him and all the coaches who've coached with him, but it all starts at the top with Elder Football," Rudolph said. "The consistency he's shown for almost three decades is second to none."

Rudolph remembers going to an Elder football camp as a kid and idolizing all the players at the time.

The U.S. Army All-American football player was also a basketball standout and said he enjoyed playing both sports. Ramsey was always supportive of Rudolph being a multi-sport athlete.

"Now as a former player who's closing in on 15 years since my last season there, being able to watch the countless lives he's continued to impact as the head football coach, it's amazing," Rudolph said.

Elder athletic director Kevin Espeleage said Ramsey's impact is remarkable in 25 years as a head coach. Ramsey was an assistant for several years prior to that.

"Like most good coaches, Doug will probably defer a lot of the credit to his players, past and present, and coaches and parents," Espelage said. "But Doug Ramsey is a great coach and even better father, husband and a tremendous teacher. Yes, the credit for 200 wins should be dispersed to all involved but Doug Ramsey is the 'face of the franchise' so to speak. His impact goes beyond just the 200 wins, four state title game appearances and two state titles."

Former Elder athletic director Dave Dabbelt hired Ramsey as the head coach in 1997. Dabbelt, who was the Elder athletic director from 1990 to 2017, said Ramsey's legacy goes beyond the success on the field.

"To me the key thing is he's always cared about all the kids," Dabbelt said. "It's not just the starters, it's not just the studs - it's all of them. It creates to me a great team atmosphere, a good feeling within the community. I think that's the piece that's gone well."

Elder (6-5), the No. 7 seed, advances to play at No. 2 St. Xavier (9-2) in a Region 4 quarterfinal Nov. 5.