High School Insider: Elder coach Doug Ramsey talks Panthers football

High school football has returned to Greater Cincinnati this month.

Elder coach Doug Ramsey along with senior quarterback Ben Hambleton and senior athlete Drew Ramsey - Doug's son - joined the WCPO High School Insider to discuss the upcoming season for the Panthers.

WCPO's Mike Dyer and Caleb Noe hosted this special live episode Aug. 5 at the Western Hills Chick-fil-A on 6495 Glenway Avenue.

Ramsey, in his 25th season with Elder, discussed the Panthers' schedule and the willingness to compete at the highest level in the regular season in order to prepare for the playoffs. He also reflected upon his coaching career and the family connection to Elder.

Drew Ramsey and Hambleton discussed how they've improved from a year ago and what it means to them to play high school football at Elder.

