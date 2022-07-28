Watch Now
Elder football team looking forward to high school's 100th-year celebration

Panther opens the season at Covington Catholic Aug. 19
Adam Duwel/WCPO
Elder High School is celebrating 100 years of the school starting this fall. Football is a significant tradition at the Greater Catholic League South division program.
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 20:12:00-04

Everyone at Elder High School understands the significance of this year — the school's 100th anniversary.

Yard signs adorn lawns across the west side. The football tradition in Price Hill will proudly continue at The Pit this fall.

The Panthers open this season at Covington Catholic Aug. 19 while a celebration of the school's centennial milestone happens a week later when Elder plays host to Pickerington Central. It's all part of a very difficult season schedule for the Panthers (6-6 in 2021).

"It's the 100th year," senior offensive lineman Evan James said. "I mean it's a big number. You get to play in that season. It's going to be awesome."

Elder coach Doug Ramsey has earned 200 career wins and is starting his 26th season at the school.

"For me, I couldn't ask for a better way to spend my career," Ramsey said last week.

Ramsey reflected upon his longevity on the sidelines at The Pit last week. He has been part of more than a quarter of Elder's games overall including state titles in 2002 and 2003.

"It's pretty exciting to think about," Ramsey said. "My first year — the 75th anniversary. And now you get into the 100 years. Just had an opportunity to see a lot of really high-quality kids, football players and unbelievable games."

Elder's defensive front seven has a great deal of potential, Ramsey said. The team is looking for consistency on offense after having multiple senior standouts last season. The Panthers are also in the process of selecting a quarterback this preseason.

WCPO's Adam Duwel contributed to this report.

