Elder defeats Highlands in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Elder senior kicker Tyler Homan kept his focus as he lined up to kick a memorable game-winning field goal Friday night.

Homan converted a 30-yard field goal with just four seconds remaining to lift the visiting Panthers past Highlands 30-27 at David Cecil Memorial Stadium.

Elder coach Doug Ramsey reminded him before the kick it was just like practice. Homan kept his focus as the large crowd watched the key moment for the special teams. He didn't blink.

"When I watched it go down the middle of the uprights - perfectly down that middle and good height too - I felt great," Homan said with a smile. "I felt like all the work I've put into the year - it's kind of come to this point so it felt really good."

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week lived up to every bit of its billing. Elder improved to 9-1 all-time against Highlands. It was the Panthers' first trip to Fort Thomas since 2014.

Homan's kick won't soon be forgotten for the Panthers (6-2).

"That was a big kick," Ramsey said. "I feel good for him. He's a guy that hasn't really had too many opportunities like that. We haven't kicked too many goals this year. To be in that situation pressure-packed and knock it through - that was huge."

Elder earned 437 yards of total offense including 390 yards passing. Senior quarterback Kaden Estep threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Andrew Lyman had six receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. That included an 83-yard touchdown reception on 3rd-and-15 with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter. Lyman, who earned the opportunity to play more games after a settlement agreement about his eligibility, was a significant factor in the Panthers' offense the entire game.

Highlands led 9-0 early in the second quarter after taking advantage of a safety and a 69-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Bryce Armstrong to senior John Feldbrugge.

Armstrong rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown. He was 11 of 18 passing for 220 yards and a touchdown. Feldbrugge had five receptions for 168 yards.

However, the Panthers led at halftime 14-9 after Estep rushed for a touchdown and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Lyman.

Jake Bier's 2-yard touchdown helped to put Elder up 20-9 early in the third quarter. Highlands battled back with two touchdowns including senior Tayden Lorenzen's 1-yard touchdown run.

Lorenzen had 73 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 42 yards.

Armstrong's 9-yard touchdown run helped to put Highlands ahead 24-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Lyman's 83-yard touchdown reception helped put Elder ahead 27-24. Highlands tied the game with a field goal before Homan's game-winning field goal.

Elder returns home Oct. 16 to play host to Bishop Chatard (Ind.) at 7 p.m.

Highlands plays host to Mason County Oct. 16.

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