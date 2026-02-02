Elder 2027 QB Kaden Estep announces verbal commitment to Miami University

CINCINNATI — Elder 2027 quarterback Kaden Estep announced Sunday night his verbal commitment to play football at Miami University.

Estep, an Ohio Prep Sports Media Association Division I first team all-state player in 2025, was a Southwest District Division I first team selection. He is the first two-time voted captain in program history. He was the first underclass captain in Elder coach Doug Ramsey’s 38 years overall with the program.

“He’s such a great kid,” Ramsey said this past season. “I enjoy being around him. I don’t think there’s anybody here that could say a single bad word about him.”

Estep threw for 2,430 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Panthers this past season. He rushed 131 times for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named the Greater Catholic League South Division Offensive Co-Player of the Year.

“He believes in himself and believes in what we’re doing,” Ramsey said this past season. “So I just think that carries over. Because he’s got talent. He throws the ball as well as anybody we’ve ever had. He can run the ball. He has command of the offense.”

Elder (12-1) completed its season as a Division I regional runner-up. Elder earned a 12-0 record for the first time in program history entering the regional final.

St. Xavier defeated Elder 42-34 in the Division I, Region 4 final at Paycor Stadium Nov. 21. The official attendance number was 22,374, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Estep had seven games of 200-plus yards passing in 2025. He threw for a career-high 315 yards in a 32-30 win over visiting Princeton in a regional semifinal Nov. 14.

