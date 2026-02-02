Conner High School names Chase Floyd as its head football coach

HEBRON, Ky. — Conner High School named Chase Floyd on Monday morning as its next head football coach.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as head football coach at Conner High School,” Floyd said in a news release. “This school and community mean a great deal to me, and I’m excited to continue building on the foundation we’ve established.”

Floyd succeeds Noel Rash, who coached the Cougars for one season after the unexpected death of longtime Conner coach David Trosper June 7, 2025.

Conner had a 4-7 record in 2025. The Cougars won two of their final three games.

Floyd brings 15 years of coaching experience to the position and has been a dedicated member of the Conner coaching staff since 2018 as an assistant coach, according to a news release.

A Boone County graduate, Floyd continued his football career at the University of Louisville where he played four years of college football.

Floyd has played a key role in player development, game planning and the ability to foster a culture of accountability and teamwork with the Conner program, according to a news release.

“Chase Floyd has consistently demonstrated leadership, commitment, and a deep understanding of what it means to be a Cougar,” Conner athletic director Jim Hicks said in a statement. “His passion for our students, knowledge of the game, and familiarity with our program made him the clear choice to lead our football team forward.”

