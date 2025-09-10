'Great kid' | Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep’s smile said it all late Monday afternoon.

“I feel great,” Estep said. “Definitely confident in our team. We all have a very good connection with each other. And I think that’s something you have to have.”

The second-year starter is leading the undefeated Panthers (3-0) into their Greater Catholic League South division opener this season at La Salle (3-0) Friday night (7 p.m. kickoff). The west side rivalry dates back to 1962, according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel.

“Our saying is, ‘All in,’” Estep said. “It means foot on the gas until the clock hits zero.”

Estep, the WCPO 9 Player of the Week, has created a significant impression through three games.

WATCH: We spoke to Estep about his preparation for the season

Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

“He’s such a great kid,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. “I enjoy being around him. I don’t think there’s anybody here that could say a single bad word about him.”

Last week, Estep was 19 of 25 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 21-7 win at Springboro. He’s thrown for 498 yards and four touchdowns overall this season. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

“He believes in himself and believes in what we’re doing,” Ramsey said. “So I just think that carries over. Because he’s got talent. He throws the ball as well as anybody we’ve ever had. He can run the ball. He has command of the offense.”

Estep, 16, worked on his quarterback technique this past summer. He also ate nearly everything he could find around the house.

“I was probably shooting for like 4,000 or 5,000 calories a day,” Estep said.

From a breakfast sandwich (or two) to a sub sandwich to a steak dinner – Estep is at 6 feet and 165 pounds. He’s still looking for more calories during the school year.

“Another 20 pounds will be great,” Ramsey said. “Someday he will get there. It probably won’t be while he’s here. He’s great in the weight room. Those kinds of things. Not a lot of kids are going to be that dedicated that they’re going to eat that much.”

Estep has Mid-American Conference college scholarship offers and is receiving recognition for leading the Elder offense among his teammates. He was the first underclass captain in Ramsey’s 38 years overall at Elder.

“I just think that speaks volumes about him,” Ramsey said.

After his first pass was intercepted last week, Estep had 10 consecutive completions from the second through the fourth quarter last week.

"The interception wasn’t really his fault," Ramsey said. "He put that ball on the money."

Ramsey said Estep has shown poise in the passing game, too.

“Sometimes people don’t understand how hard some throws are when you get smacked in the face,” Ramsey said. “It’s funny because (Elder assistant coach, passing game coordinator) Peyton (Ramsey) brought that to us from college. It’s called a leadership throw. If you stand in the pocket and you get hit in the face and you complete a pass, you’re showing everybody else how tough am I and we all need to be the same way. He made one the other night. It was about a 24-yard completion. Got hit as he was throwing right in his face. Just those kind of plays is what I think separates him.”

Elder is ranked No. 2 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel. La Salle is tied for No. 4 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. The Elder and La Salle series dates back to 1962, according to Duwel.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter