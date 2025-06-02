Cooper names Christian Stefanopoulos Prohaska as its girls basketball coach

UNION, Ky. — Cooper High School named Christian Stefanopoulos Prohaska on Monday afternoon as its girls basketball coach.

“Coach Prohaska is the total package — experienced, inspiring, and rooted in Northern Kentucky,” Cooper athletic director Randy Borchers said in a statement. “Her presence will no doubt continue to build and energize our program, leaving a lasting impact on our student-athletes. She will continue to focus on student and player development, focusing on the rich traditions of being a Lady Jag varsity basketball player.”

Prohaska succeeds former Cooper girls basketball coach Justin Holthaus, who was named the Cooper boys basketball coach on May 22.

Cooper has earned four consecutive Ninth Region championships, becoming the first girls basketball team in regional history to accomplish such a feat. The Jaguars have earned four consecutive 33rd District titles, four Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet 16 appearances, two state Final Fours and an Elite Eight finish.

Cooper (26-6 record in 2024-25) was a state quarterfinalist this past season.

“I am honored to be named the girls basketball coach at Cooper High School,” Prohaska said in a statement. “It’s a special opportunity to lead a program with a proud tradition of success in the community I call home. I’m excited to build on that legacy, compete for championships and invest in the growth of our players both on and off the court.”

Prohaska has more than a decade of collegiate coaching experience and a lifelong passion for developing student-athletes, according to a news release. Prohaska has coached at Xavier, Seton Hall, the University of Kentucky, Bucknell and Morehead State.

Prohaska has served as both assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Her leadership helped Bucknell achieve one of the biggest turnarounds in program history and contributed to an Elite Eight run at Kentucky,” Cooper High School said in a news release.

A Northern Kentucky native, Prohaska is a Boone County High School graduate.

“Her personal journey — from playing high school basketball as a McDonald’s All-American nominee to becoming a nationally recognized coach — reflects the very values she aims to instill in her players: perseverance, integrity and teamwork,” Cooper said in a news release.

“Prohaska brings local ties and a deep understanding of the regional basketball landscape to the Lady Jags program.”

Prohaska and her husband, Adam Prohaska, co-founded a successful Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball program and share a lifelong commitment to youth sports, according to a news release. The couple has two daughters, Grace and Hope.

Prohaska holds a Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from Morehead State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science from Thomas More College.

“Her approach to coaching blends elite-level strategy with a nurturing leadership style, making her uniquely qualified to continue to lead the Cooper girls varsity basketball program into a bold and promising future,” the Cooper news release said.

