Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is back on the IL for 15 days after MRI on persistent groin injury

CINCINNATI — Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is back on the injury list, again for a right groin strain, the Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday.

Greene was activated from the IL on May 23.

The groin injury has been an issue for Greene for the past month; on May 7, Greene left a game against the Atlanta Braves after only three innings because of it.

The Associated Press reported Greene was unable to complete his warmup on the mound in the fourth inning, throwing just two warmup pitches before he was escorted off the field.

After that, Reds manager Terry Francona told the Associated Press he planned to place Greene on the IL to "maybe miss a start or two," but the injury has persisted. After playing in three games, Greene was placed back on the injury list for 15 more days.

Greene underwent an MRI on the injury Wednesday morning, after he was pulled from the Reds' Tuesday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the AP reports.

Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said after the 4-2 win that Greene felt discomfort on his last couple of pitches in the fifth.

Greene — who made his first All-Star appearance last season — is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts this year.