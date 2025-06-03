Western Brown softball team prepares for program's first trip to the state tournament

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown junior Jayci Barnes can’t wait for the opportunity to play in the softball state tournament Friday morning in Akron.

“On the bus ride up there, we’re not going to be able to sleep,” Barnes said with a smile. “We’re going to be so excited. Hopefull,y we get good sleep on Thursday night because we’re going to need it because we play early.”

The team is scheduled to leave Thursday morning as it prepares for the program’s first trip to the state Final Four.

Western Brown (25-3) plays Dover (26-3) in a Division III state semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Firestone Stadium.

“I think our energy is definitely going to be there,” sophomore pitcher Charlee Helton said. “We’re just loud every game. We play better when we’re loud. It’s just so exciting because we all have such a great bond.”

The winner plays either Holland Springfield (22-9) or Youngstown Boardman (25-4) in the Division III state final at 8 p.m. Saturday in Akron.

Western Brown is seeking its first state championship in any sport in school history (since 1972). The fastpitch softball program started in 1985.

Western Brown coach Blaine Wallace, who is in his 27th year leading the program, said this season has been like a “dream.”

“We’re pretty excited,” Wallace said. “We’re so young that I’m not sure they realized what they’ve done yet. I think we will be OK. They get along great.”

Western Brown, which is No. 8 in the state coaches’ poll, has six consecutive wins. Dover is tied for No. 1 in the state poll and is making its second state tournament appearance after being a Division II state semifinalist in 2008.

“If we hit I think we will be OK,” Wallace said. “Just control the nerves. And again, I think being so young that kind of helps. We’ve responded really well. Hopefully that continues.”

Western Brown is one of two local teams in Akron this weekend.

Lebanon (26-4) plays Lancaster (28-2) in a Division I state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Akron. Lebanon is making its sixth trip to the state Final Four.

The Greater Cincinnati area is seeking its first Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state title since 2022 when Lakota West captured the Division I championship.

