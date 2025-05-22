Cooper names former girls basketball coach Justin Holthaus as new boys hoops coach

UNION, Ky. — Cooper High School named former girls basketball head coach Justin Holthaus on Thursday afternoon as the Jaguars’ boys basketball head coach.

“I am confident that Coach Holthaus will bring the same level of excellence, energy, and vision to the varsity boys basketball program as he has consistently demonstrated throughout his career,” Cooper athletic director Randy Borchers said in a news release.

Borchers said the girls basketball head coaching position should be posted on Friday.

Holthaus, a former Cooper boys basketball assistant coach, succeeds former longtime Cooper boys basketball head coach Tim Sullivan, who accepted the St. Henry District High School boys basketball head coaching position May 14.

Sullivan, who had been Cooper’s head coach since the program started in 2008, said May 13 his Cooper coaching contract was not renewed for the 2025-26 season.

The development occurred less than two months after Sullivan led Cooper (24-6 record in 2024-25) to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state quarterfinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Jaguars lost to eventual state champion Great Crossing in a quarterfinal March 28.

Holthaus, a fixture in Northern Kentucky high school basketball, is Cooper’s all-time winningest girls basketball coach with a 128-30 record. He transformed the girls team into a state powerhouse.

“With a proven record of success, a deep understanding of the game, and a heartfelt commitment to the school, Coach Holthaus is poised to elevate the program to new heights,” Cooper High School said in a news release.

Holthaus has led Cooper to four consecutive Ninth Region championships, becoming the girls basketball team in regional history to accomplish such a feat. He also led the Jaguars to four consecutive 33rd District titles, four Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet 16 appearances, two state Final Fours and an Elite Eight finish.

The Cooper girls basketball team (26-6 record in 2024-25) was a state quarterfinalist this past season. Holthaus has earned a great deal of coaching honors, including being a three-time Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame Kentucky Coach of the Year.

“Beyond the accolades, Holthaus has been a consistent force in preparing student-athletes for collegiate competition, with multiple recruits advancing to play at the NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA levels,” Cooper High School said in a news release. “His leadership is a testament to his emphasis on skill development and student-athlete success on and off the court.”

Holthaus previously helped to lead the boys basketball program to success as an assistant coach, including being a part of the 2017 state runner-up team. His earlier tenure also included six 33rd District championships and other tournament titles.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named the head coach of Cooper boys basketball,” Holthaus said in a news release. “This program has a proud tradition and I’m committed to building on that foundation. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Cooper’s elite student-athletes, supporting their growth on and off the court, and representing the Cooper community with pride.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter