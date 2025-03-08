Cooper girls hoops team wins Ninth Region championship for fourth consecutive year

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Cooper sophomore guard Haylee Noel looked up in the Truist Arena seats Friday night and smiled.

The team had just won its fourth consecutive St. Elizabeth Healthcare Ninth Region girls basketball tournament.

And Noel, the player of the tournament, knew she was part of history. No other Ninth Region team had ever won four in a row, according to LINK nky.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Noel said. “Just all the people right here in the stands. And then my team behind us. It’s just so amazing.”

Noel scored a team-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal as Cooper defeated Notre Dame Academy 60-57 Friday night at Northern Kentucky University.

Senior guard Zene Thompson scored 16 points and had four rebounds and five assists. Junior guard Addyson Brissey scored 12 points along with three rebounds and two assists.

Cooper (25-5) advances to play the Region 6 winner in a Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Girls Basketball Sweet 16 first round game at 1:30 p.m. March 13 at Rupp Arena. Cooper plays the winner of Saturday’s Mercy Academy and Whitefield Academy regional final.

"I think we've got a good chance of getting far in state," Noel said. "And I think we'll have a good chance of winning this thing."

Cooper, making its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, was a state semifinalist in 2024. For Cooper coach Justin Holthaus, it’s his fourth state appearance in five seasons as the Jaguars head coach.

“For me, it’s special,” Holthaus said. “Every year it’s a little bit sweeter. It’s a little more special. It all goes back to the girls and our program and the fight and how they compete every single day. They genuinely love each other. It shows on the court.”

Cooper led by three points (28-25) at halftime Friday night. Its largest lead was nine points (20-11) at the 6:33 mark of the second quarter and with 56 seconds left in the third quarter (44-35).

However, Notre Dame closed the gap late in the fourth quarter and trailed by one (58-57) with 44 seconds remaining.

Thompson’s two free throws with 28 seconds left sealed the victory for Cooper.

Notre Dame senior Sophia Gibson scored a game-high 20 points to along with eight rebounds for the Pandas (22-8). Junior Emma Holtzapfel added 11 points.

Friday was the second meeting between the programs this season. Cooper defeated visiting Notre Dame 52-49 Feb. 1.

