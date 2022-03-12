Watch
Cooper girls advance to state semifinals after leading wire-to-wire

Cooper beat Bowling Green Friday night
Posted at 1:28 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 01:28:51-05

CINCINNATI — There was never much doubt after Cooper opened the game on a 12-0 run.

Bowling Green was able to get back into it, but never could overcome Cooper's incredible start in the Kentucky state quarterfinals.

"When you get off to a heavy start like that, up 12-0, you take pressure off your defense and can be a little more in control," said Cooper head coach, Justin Holthaus.

Cooper went on to win the basketball game 55-47, advancing to the state semifinals.

This season marks the first time Cooper's girls basketball program has ever been to Kentucky's "Sweet 16" state tournament.

Cooper will play the top-ranked team in Kentucky, Sacred Heart, on Saturday in the semifinals.

