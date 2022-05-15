Conner baseball player makes history with home run at GABP

CINCINNATI — Each year, the Cincinnati Reds host ten baseball teams at Great American Ball Park for what is known as "Big League Weekend".

Each team plays in one of five games at Great American Ball Park on a designated weekend.

"Unbelievable," said Kaden Early, a senior on the baseball team at Conner High School in Northern Kentucky. "It's the first time Conner has gotten this experience. It was cool to come out here and play on the Reds field where a lot of greats have played and be in the same dugouts as a lot of those guys have been in. It's really cool."

Kaden alluded to the great players who have stepped foot on the turf at Great American Ball Park - but on Saturday, he was the one who made his own mark in the history books.

Only once in the history of Big League Weekend, has a high school player hit a home run at GABP.

That is, until Kaden's 340-foot blast on Saturday afternoon.

"I hit it and I knew it was gone," said Kaden Early. "I took my time going around the bases. That was awesome. Getting one here is a once in a lifetime experience."

It happened in the third inning of Conner's 7-3 win over Campbell County.

"Super proud of [Kaden] for coming through in the clutch," said Brad Arlinghouse, Conner's head coach. "He's struggled lately. There's no better way to break out of a slump, than to hit one out of this place."

The 3-run homer broke what was a 3-3 tie at the time, and gave Conner the lead for good.

"It sounded like a home run; let alone, looked like one," said Arlinghouse.

Saturday's win is the 27th of the season for Conner, which is a school record.

