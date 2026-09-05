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Highlands football team defeats Campbell County in WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

Bluebirds defeat Camels in Northern Kentucky high school football showdown
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Mike Dyer/ WCPO
The Highlands football team secured a big victory over Campbell County
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ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — The Highlands football team is on a roll.

The Bluebirds defeated host Campbell County Friday night 55-14 in a Northern Kentucky showdown.

Highlands (2-1) plays host to Boyle County Sept. 11. Boyle County is the reigning state champion and the No. 1-ranked team in the Class 4A state poll.

Highlands, which entered this season No. 5 nationally among the all-time winningest high school football programs in the nation, has a balanced attack and excellent team speed for head coach Bob Sphire, who is nearing his 50th win with the storied program.

Campbell County (2-1) hasn’t defeated Highlands since 2016. Campbell County is in the midst of three consecutive home games.
The Camels play host to Cooper Sept. 11.

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Caleb Noe

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Mike Dyer

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