Western Hills senior RB Aaron Mitchell rushes for 6 TDs in victory Friday night

CINCINNATI — Western Hills senior running back Aaron Mitchell rushed for six touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 66-48 win at Cincinnati Country Day on Friday night.

Mitchell rushed for 300-plus yards in the non-conference win for the Mustangs. Friday was also the first victory for head coach Rico Middlebrooks with the program. He was named the head coach in January after he was previously the defensive coordinator at Colerain and Lakota East.

Western Hills trailed by 20 points right before halftime Friday but eventually managed to rally for its first win of the season.

Mitchell was a significant reason for the Mustangs’ success.

“Aaron Mitchell is a kid who works hard on and off the field,” Middlebrooks said. “He works hard every practice. Day and day out his leadership is a reflection of his play. A kid that pushes himself and continues to grind and continues to try to defeat the odds.”

Middlebrooks said Mitchell’s leadership is evident each day in the program. Friday night was another example of that.

“Seeing him put the team on his back was an amazing feeling when you watched that kid smile and enjoying the game of football.”

Mitchell’s six rushing touchdowns was close to joining the Ohio High School Athletic record for most rushing touchdowns in a game. The minimum number required to join the OHSAA list in that category is eight touchdowns. A minimum of 400 yards rushing in a game is required as the minimum for that state category.

Western Hills (1-2) is scheduled to play host to Miami Valley Christian Academy (2-1) on Sept. 11. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

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