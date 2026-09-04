Scores for Week 3 of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — September football is here.

And with it arrives significant heat in the forecast Friday night for Greater Cincinnati high school football games.

Several games moved their scheduled kickoff times to accommodate for the anticipated very warm temperatures on Friday.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week was no exception to a change in start time. Highlands (1-1) visits Campbell County (2-0) at 7:30 p.m.

Campbell County hasn’t defeated Highlands since 2016 but there is plenty of optimism around the Camels’ program after 1999 graduate Rick Honaker has led the team to two straight wins this season.

Highlands, which entered this season No. 5 nationally among the all-time winningest high school football programs in the nation, has a balanced attack and excellent team speed for head coach Bob Sphire, who is nearing his 50th win with the storied program.

We’re keeping an eye on several other games including the first-ever matchup between East Central (2-0) at Elder (2-0). Ryle (1-1) visits Cooper (1-1) in the renewal of the Boone County rivalry.

Plus, we will have coverage of several other games on WCPO 9 Friday Football.

Here's the scoreboard for this week's games: