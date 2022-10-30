Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference announces 2022 all-star football teams

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference announced its 2022 all-star football teams this weekend.
Taft junior safety Tayshawn Banks was named the CMAC Red division athlete of the year. Banks had 52 tackles along with eight interceptions and four touchdowns on defense through 10 games, according to the conference statistics.
Banks returns punt and kick returns for the Senators (9-2), who play host to Alter (6-5) in a Division IV regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Stargel Stadium. Banks had 15 punt returns for 279 yards and a touchdown entering Week 11 and five kickoff returns for 211 yards including a 97-yard touchdown against Indian Hill on Sept. 2.
The co-offensive players of the year include Woodward junior wide receiver Donte Ferrell who leads the nation with 1,744 yards receiving, according to MaxPreps. He had 92 receptions for 12 touchdowns as the Bulldogs (5-6) completed their season Oct. 28.
Withrow senior quarterback Troy Montgomery was also named a co-offensive player of the year. He has thrown for 1,981 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 603 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers (8-3) who play at Kings (10-1) Friday night in a Division II regional quarterfinal.
The co-defensive players of the year include Taft junior defensive end Elias Rudolph, who is rated Ohio's No. 3 player overall in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite. Rudolph had 16 1/2 sacks during the regular season.
Withrow senior defensive end Quinterrius Jemison was also named a co-defensive player of the year. He has 14 tackles as part of 48 tackles this season. He has four fumble recoveries, too.
The punters of the year were Taft's Johnny Cotton and Withrow's Rex Shaffer, who was also the kicker of the year.
Withrow's Kali Jones was named the coach of the year after leading the Tigers to their first outright CMAC Red division title since 2013. Withrow has won seven consecutive games entering Friday night.
Gamble Montessori junior running back/linebacker Brent Thompson won the CMAC Blue division athlete of the year. Thompson rushed for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns as the Gators (7-4) won their first conference championship in program history. Thompson had 67 tackles on defense, according to the CMAC statistics.
"Brent Thompson winning the player of the year was awesome because he had goals that he has set and to see him break the school single-season rushing record was awesome," Gamble Montessori coach Rob Rachel said.
"I'm happy for him and it motivated the other kids on the team to work harder."
Rachel won coach of the year honors after leading the Gators to their second straight postseason appearance in program history.
"I want to thank the present and past players for buying into and helping me establish a winning attitude and program at Gamble since I took the job in 2015," Rachel said. "Winning the CMAC coach of the year means a ton to me personally. It shows all the hard work that I have put since I have been coaching at Gamble."
Dayton Christian senior quarterback Preston Sellers won CMAC Blue division offensive player of the year. Dayton Christian senior Ben Shoaf won kicker of the year honors.
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy's Rico Johnson won defensive player of the year and punter of the year honors. The junior middle linebacker had 129 tackles (74 solo), according to the conference statistics.
CMAC Red division first team
Troy Montgomery - Withrow
Quinterrius Jemison - Withrow
Galen Combs - Withrow
Terhyon Nichols - Withrow
De'Andre Woolens - Withrow
Gideon Tafari-Thompson - Withrow
Chad Thompson - Withrow
Tayshawn Banks - Taft
Elias Rudolph - Taft
Ronald Cutts - Taft
Charles Hawkins - Taft
Lance Byndon - Taft
Elijah Garnes - Taft
Malekhi Price - Hughes
Jaleel Engleman - Hughes
Saleem Ford - Hughes
Camron Clark - Hughes
Omar Beckley - Western Hills
Izayah Camp - Western Hills
Denzel Moses - Western Hills
Darrail Davis - Western Hills
Armoud Seals - Wooodward
Donte Ferrell - Wooodward
Joe Hill - Woodward
MarKiez Watts - Aiken
CMAC Blue division first team
Brent Thompson - Gamble
Desmond Davis - Gamble
Jaycee Houston - Gamble
Deon Coulter - Gamble
Ta'Ron Patterson - Gamble
Jaylen Shearer - Gamble
Donald Bailey - CCPA
Omarion Turnage - CCPA
Jaelen Griffin - CCPA
Chris'Jen Dickey - CCPA
Rico Johnson - CCPA
Preston Sellers - Dayton Christian
Caleb Coolman - Dayton Christian
Austin Sellers - Dayton Christian
Justin Oliver - Dayton Christian
Kai Smith - Shroder
Kaylen Richardson - Shroder
Anthony Collins - Shroder
CMAC Red division second team
Zion Shaw - Withrow
Antuian Brown - Withrow
Quintin Simmons - Withrow
Khilee Willis - Withrow
Evan Browner - Withrow
Javier Ison - Taft
Geneo Jackson - Taft
Jahmar Richardson - Taft
Jay'Quan Bostic - Taft
Caleb Johnson - Taft
Marvin Good - Hughes
E'ryn Phillips - Hughes
Justin Thomas - Hughes
Ryan Cooley - Hughes
Camron Clark - Hughes
Anthony Southerland - Western Hills
Rahson Hutchinson - Western Hills
Taedon Maxberry - Western Hills
My'ontae Stewart - Wooodward
Da'Marion Hughes - Wooodward
Joe Leonard - Wooodward
Derrick Miller-Harper - Woodward
Kendall Mascus-Riley - Aiken
Devmor Thiam - Aiken
CMAC Blue division second team
Ricky Trimble - Gamble
Mikyll McCloud - Gamble
Chayse Mack - Gamble
Ryan Baringhaus - Gamble
Tyriq Shauntee - CCPA
Petey Jones - CCPA
My'Kel King - CCPA
Malik Simpson - CCPA
Cooper Bush - Dayton Christian
Dys'Son Wilcox - Dayton Christian
Eli Manley - Dayton Christian
Merrick May - Dayton Christian
Brodie Armstrong - Dayton Christian
Shawn Trapp - Shroder
Geianni Williams - Shroder
Albert Wilkerson - Shroder
Izayyah Montgomery - Shroder
CMAC Red honorable mention
Sulaiman Willis - Withrow
Wylen Gover - Withrow
Gavin Crawford - Taft
Johnny Cotton - Taft
Corinthian Thomas - Hughes
Keion Hinton - Hughes
Daronte Copeland - Western Hills
Dejuan Blackshear - Western Hills
Jalawn Parker - Wooodward
Michael Cephas - Wooodward
Mikelle Moore - Aiken
Christopher Lewis - Aiken
CMAC Blue honorable mention
Jayden Mabry - Gamble
Amir Brown - Gamble
Riki Wise - CCPA
Terry Bishop - CCPA
Joey Jergens - Dayton Christian
Tristan Hill - Dayton Christian
Tiontae Lewis - Shroder
Markus Bates - Shroder