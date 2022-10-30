Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference announces 2022 all-star football teams

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference announced its 2022 all-star football teams this weekend.

Taft junior safety Tayshawn Banks was named the CMAC Red division athlete of the year. Banks had 52 tackles along with eight interceptions and four touchdowns on defense through 10 games, according to the conference statistics.

Banks returns punt and kick returns for the Senators (9-2), who play host to Alter (6-5) in a Division IV regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Stargel Stadium. Banks had 15 punt returns for 279 yards and a touchdown entering Week 11 and five kickoff returns for 211 yards including a 97-yard touchdown against Indian Hill on Sept. 2.

The co-offensive players of the year include Woodward junior wide receiver Donte Ferrell who leads the nation with 1,744 yards receiving, according to MaxPreps. He had 92 receptions for 12 touchdowns as the Bulldogs (5-6) completed their season Oct. 28.

Withrow senior quarterback Troy Montgomery was also named a co-offensive player of the year. He has thrown for 1,981 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 603 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers (8-3) who play at Kings (10-1) Friday night in a Division II regional quarterfinal.

The co-defensive players of the year include Taft junior defensive end Elias Rudolph, who is rated Ohio's No. 3 player overall in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite. Rudolph had 16 1/2 sacks during the regular season.

Withrow senior defensive end Quinterrius Jemison was also named a co-defensive player of the year. He has 14 tackles as part of 48 tackles this season. He has four fumble recoveries, too.

The punters of the year were Taft's Johnny Cotton and Withrow's Rex Shaffer, who was also the kicker of the year.

Withrow's Kali Jones was named the coach of the year after leading the Tigers to their first outright CMAC Red division title since 2013. Withrow has won seven consecutive games entering Friday night.

Gamble Montessori junior running back/linebacker Brent Thompson won the CMAC Blue division athlete of the year. Thompson rushed for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns as the Gators (7-4) won their first conference championship in program history. Thompson had 67 tackles on defense, according to the CMAC statistics.

"Brent Thompson winning the player of the year was awesome because he had goals that he has set and to see him break the school single-season rushing record was awesome," Gamble Montessori coach Rob Rachel said.

"I'm happy for him and it motivated the other kids on the team to work harder."

Rachel won coach of the year honors after leading the Gators to their second straight postseason appearance in program history.

"I want to thank the present and past players for buying into and helping me establish a winning attitude and program at Gamble since I took the job in 2015," Rachel said. "Winning the CMAC coach of the year means a ton to me personally. It shows all the hard work that I have put since I have been coaching at Gamble."

Dayton Christian senior quarterback Preston Sellers won CMAC Blue division offensive player of the year. Dayton Christian senior Ben Shoaf won kicker of the year honors.

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy's Rico Johnson won defensive player of the year and punter of the year honors. The junior middle linebacker had 129 tackles (74 solo), according to the conference statistics.

CMAC Red division first team

Troy Montgomery - Withrow

Quinterrius Jemison - Withrow

Galen Combs - Withrow

Terhyon Nichols - Withrow

De'Andre Woolens - Withrow

Gideon Tafari-Thompson - Withrow

﻿Chad Thompson - Withrow

Tayshawn Banks - Taft

Elias Rudolph - Taft

Ronald Cutts - Taft

Charles Hawkins - Taft

Lance Byndon - Taft

﻿Elijah Garnes - Taft

Malekhi Price - Hughes

Jaleel Engleman - Hughes

Saleem Ford - Hughes

Camron Clark - Hughes

Omar Beckley - Western Hills

Izayah Camp - Western Hills

Denzel Moses - Western Hills

﻿Darrail Davis - Western Hills

Armoud Seals - Wooodward

Donte Ferrell - Wooodward

﻿Joe Hill - Woodward

MarKiez Watts - Aiken

CMAC Blue division first team

Brent Thompson - Gamble

Desmond Davis - Gamble

Jaycee Houston - Gamble

Deon Coulter - Gamble

Ta'Ron Patterson - Gamble

Jaylen Shearer - Gamble

Desmond Davis - Gamble

Donald Bailey - CCPA

Omarion Turnage - CCPA

Jaelen Griffin - CCPA

Chris'Jen Dickey - CCPA

Rico Johnson - CCPA

Omarion Turnage - CCPA

Preston Sellers - Dayton Christian

Caleb Coolman - Dayton Christian

Austin Sellers - Dayton Christian

Justin Oliver - Dayton Christian

Caleb Coolman - Dayton Christian

Kai Smith - Shroder

Kaylen Richardson - Shroder

Anthony Collins - Shroder

CMAC Red division second team

Zion Shaw - Withrow

Antuian Brown - Withrow

Quintin Simmons - Withrow

Khilee Willis - Withrow

Evan Browner - Withrow

Javier Ison - Taft

Geneo Jackson - Taft

Jahmar Richardson - Taft

Jay'Quan Bostic - Taft

Caleb Johnson - Taft

Marvin Good - Hughes

E'ryn Phillips - Hughes

Justin Thomas - Hughes

Ryan Cooley - Hughes

Camron Clark - Hughes

Anthony Southerland - Western Hills

Rahson Hutchinson - Western Hills

Taedon Maxberry - Western Hills

My'ontae Stewart - Wooodward

Da'Marion Hughes - Wooodward

Joe Leonard - Wooodward

Derrick Miller-Harper - Woodward

Kendall Mascus-Riley - Aiken

Devmor Thiam - Aiken

CMAC Blue division second team

Ricky Trimble - Gamble

Mikyll McCloud - Gamble

Chayse Mack - Gamble

Ryan Baringhaus - Gamble

﻿Jaylen Shearer - Gamble

Tyriq Shauntee - CCPA

Petey Jones - CCPA

My'Kel King - CCPA

Malik Simpson - CCPA

﻿Chris'Jen Dickey - CCPA

Cooper Bush - Dayton Christian

Dys'Son Wilcox - Dayton Christian

Eli Manley - Dayton Christian

Merrick May - Dayton Christian

﻿Brodie Armstrong - Dayton Christian

Shawn Trapp - Shroder

Geianni Williams - Shroder

Albert Wilkerson - Shroder

﻿Izayyah Montgomery - Shroder

CMAC Red honorable mention

Sulaiman Willis - Withrow

Wylen Gover - Withrow

Gavin Crawford - Taft

Johnny Cotton - Taft

Corinthian Thomas - Hughes

Keion Hinton - Hughes

Daronte Copeland - Western Hills

Dejuan Blackshear - Western Hills

Jalawn Parker - Wooodward

Michael Cephas - Wooodward

Mikelle Moore - Aiken

Christopher Lewis - Aiken

CMAC Blue honorable mention

Jayden Mabry - Gamble

Amir Brown - Gamble

Riki Wise - CCPA

Terry Bishop - CCPA

Joey Jergens - Dayton Christian

Tristan Hill - Dayton Christian

Tiontae Lewis - Shroder

Markus Bates - Shroder

