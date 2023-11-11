Watch Now
Cincinnati Country Day girls soccer wins Division III state championship

Posted at 9:06 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 21:06:16-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back to back! Cincinnati Country Day girls soccer won the Division III state championship Friday night.

The Nighthawks defeated Ottawa-Glandorf — the same team they beat in last year's state final — 1-0 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. This is the program's fourth title.

Megan Zimmerman scored the game's only goal in the 18th minute. Elizabeth Zimmerman, who scored the winning goal last year, recorded the assist.

CCD, the No. 1 seed out of Region 11, finished the season with 13 straight wins and did not allow a single goal throughout the playoffs. The team has 14 seniors celebrating the perfect end to their high school careers.

Summit Country Day girls soccer won the Division II state championship earlier in the day, defeating previously unbeaten Rocky River 1-0. Summit Country Day ends the season with a 20-1-3 record and their fourth state title in program history.

