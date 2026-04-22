Cincinnati Country Day athletic director and football coach accepts AD position in Arizona

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Cincinnati Country Day School announced Wednesday morning that Dennis Coyle will conclude his tenure as athletic director and head football coach at the end of June.

Coyle has accepted a position as athletic director at Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., effective July 1.

“Notre Dame Preparatory represents everything I value in education-based athletics: strong academics, a commitment to faith and a focus on developing the whole person,” Coyle wrote in a statement. “I am honored to join this community and look forward to working with students, families and coaches to continue building a program centered on excellence, integrity and service.”

Coyle has served as the Cincinnati Country Day athletic director and football coach for seven years.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with such dedicated student-athletes, families and colleagues,” Coyle wrote in a statement. “Country Day is a special place and I’m proud of what we accomplished together. I look forward to staying connected and watching the program continue to grow.”

Cincinnati Country Day said in a news release it will begin a comprehensive search for its next athletic director and football coach immediately.

During his tenure at CCDS, Coyle led the football program to growth and success. The team earned five consecutive Miami Valley Conference Gray championships (2021-25) and did not lose a league game during that span.

The Nighthawks, a Division VII, Region 28 program this past season, have five consecutive playoff appearances.

Coyle was named a Miami Valley Conference Coach of the Year five times and earned all-city coach of the honors twice.

Coyle played a key role in several significant institutional initiatives at the school, including guiding the athletic department through the school’s mascot transition, which involved a major branding change that helped shape a new era of school identity and culture.

He also contributed to the successful capital campaign and development efforts supporting the construction of Brian J. Bortz Family Stadium, a landmark facility that continues to serve as a central hub for CCDS athletics and community engagement.

“Coach Coyle has made a lasting impact on our athletic program, our student-athletes, and our school community,” Head of School Rob Zimmerman said in a statement. “We are grateful for his leadership, his commitment to excellence, and the many contributions he has made during his time at CCDS.”

Notre Dame Preparatory High School said in a news release that Coyle will oversee all aspects of the school’s athletic programs, including coaching leadership, program administration, compliance and student-athlete development. The school said Coyle’s vision aligns closely with the school’s mission of fostering leadership, faith formation, and community engagement through athletics.

Located in North Scottsdale at the base of the McDowell Mountains, Notre Dame Preparatory is a Catholic, coeducational high school serving approximately 1,000 students.

“We are excited to welcome Dennis Coyle to Notre Dame Preparatory,” said Brie Dragonetti, Notre Dame Preparatory High School Principal. “His experience, energy and commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the field make him an outstanding fit for our community and mission.”

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