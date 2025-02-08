Blanchester names Robert Schooley head football coach, pending board approval

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Blanchester High School named Robert Schooley Friday afternoon as its head football coach, pending board of education approval Feb. 18.

Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger said he would make the recommendation to the board of education at that time.

“I’m honored and excited to take on the responsibility of leading the Blanchester Wildcats football team,” Schooley said. “My goal is to build a culture of hard work, accountability and resilient young individuals. Together we will strive for excellence both on and off the field. I’m confident that we have the talent and determination to succeed.”

Schooley was the Purcell Marian offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this past season. He coordinated the offense and prepared playbooks and offensive scouting reports among other duties with the staff.

“Coach Schooley was a pleasure to work with and I’m extremely excited about his new opportunity,” Purcell Marian coach Chris Mobley Jr. said. “He has an amazing personality that the Blanchester team and community will love. Not only is he a great coach but’s also an excellent mentor and teacher. Everyone at Purcell is wishing him the best of luck; he's a true class act.”

Schooley is also a former run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Dixie Heights from August 2022 to June 2024.

Prior to that, Schooley was a New Richmond assistant coach from August 2018 to May 2022. He instructed the outside linebackers, offensive line, defensive line and running backs.

Schooley was also an assistant coach at Grant County where he coached the outside linebackers and offensive line from August 2017 to June 2018.

Blanchester, a Division VI football program, had a 4-6 record including 3-2 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National division in 2024.

