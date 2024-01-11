Bishop Fenwick High School names Fred Cranford as its head football coach

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Bishop Fenwick High School announced Fred Cranford as its new head football coach Thursday morning.

"It's always been home to me," said Cranford, a 1992 Fenwick graduate.

Cranford, a former longtime head coach at Fenwick and Loveland, had been a volunteer assistant coach at Fenwick this past season. Fenwick (5-5, 1-4 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed division in 2023) is a Division IV, Region 16 program.

Cranford said he can't wait to return his alma mater and help the growth of the student-athletes in the football program and the school community.

This will be Cranford's second stint as the Fenwick head coach. He coached at Fenwick from 1998 to 2013 including seven years as head coach.

"It's really a full-circle moment," Fenwick athletic director Tyler Miller said. "As we went through the (interview) process it became clear he was the right person for the job. I think it's perfect timing for Fenwick and Fred."

He was the Loveland head coach for six years after that, including leading the Tigers to the Division II state title in 2013. It was the first football state title for Loveland.

Cranford, a longtime Cincinnati Bengals season ticket holder, coached Bengals backup quarterback Drew Plitt while at Loveland.

Cranford, 50, spent the past five years away from head coaching duties with a focus on his family. This offseason, he discovered a desire to return to coaching at his alma mater.

"The relationships are probably the things I missed the most," Cranford said. "I'm not just recharged, I'm supercharged."

Cranford said the timing is right to return as a head coach in his career. He will also work with the athletic department and teach part-time at Fenwick.

"For my family and I we're just super excited," Cranford said. "I was really born to lead and serve."

Cranford succeeds former Fenwick coach Mark Mueller. Mueller, the Fenwick head coach since 2021, was named the Monroe coach in December.

Fenwick opens the 2024 season at Franklin Aug. 23.

