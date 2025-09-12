'Biggest rival' | Indian Hill at Wyoming is the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill senior wide receiver/safety George Vollmer won’t escape hearing about the rivalry football game this week.

“All the teachers are basically saying, ‘Oh, you got Wyoming this week,’” Vollmer said.

No reminders are needed for either undefeated Cincinnati Hills League program.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Indian Hill (3-0) at Wyoming (3-0) starting at 7 p.m. Indian Hill is ranked No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel. Wyoming is No. 3 in the region.

“Friday night I’m excited,” Vollmer said. “I mean, it’s that type of game. Wyoming, the biggest rival we have. I’m excited. Ready to go to their house, too.”

It may be just the first meeting this season between the programs.

“I try to tell our kids – it’s a big game for them,” Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. “For me, I want to see how good we are. But, I’m also sitting there saying, ‘Well good chance I’ll see these guys in the playoffs.’ Me, I want to play the game. I want to find out where we’re good. I want to find out where we’re not good. And win or lose try to make sure we get better by the time we play them again.”

Indian Hill has outscored opponents by a 118-28 margin through three weeks. Rodenberg said several players have stepped defensively including Vollmer, who is a four-year starter.

"George Vollmer has had just a monster season," Rodenberg said.

That leadership has helped the Indian Hill defense through three games.

“What I really like is how fast our defense is this year,” Rodenberg said. “We have rushed the quarterback way better than we’ve ever done. We have not given quarterbacks a chance to plant their feet and throw.”

That aspect will be tested against Wyoming Friday night. Wyoming junior quarterback David Dupee has thrown for 604 yards and six touchdowns through three games.

“Their quarterback is very dynamic,” Rodenberg said. “He can run. But he really spends a lot of time trying to find that receiver down the field. So instead of taking a 5-yard QB run – he’s going for a 25-, 30-yard pass. He’s getting it.”

Indian Hill has a dynamic quarterback of its own with junior Devlan Daniel, who converted from the backfield this past winter. Daniel, who has thrown for six touchdowns and rushed for four touchdowns this season, is also a star baseball player for Indian Hill.

“He gets better and better every week,” Rodenberg said. “Obviously, he has a great arm with baseball. But he’s really learning to transition that arm into a football arm. And he’s progressing each week.”

Daniel said he’s enjoying every moment of this football season. He isn’t stressing about the game Friday night.

“For me, it’s another game,” Daniel said. “I know some people overhype it. And some people think it’s this big deal. But, for me, it’s just football.”

Wyoming has won 93 of its past 94 regular-season games. The Cowboys, who have the No. 1 winning percentage in Ohio high school football history, have 776 wins as a program entering this week.

Wyoming defeated Monroe, a Division II program, by seven points (34-27) last week. Junior linebacker Tyler Johnson-Huff had a game-high 26 tackles in the game.

“Really good football team," Rodenberg said of Wyoming. "They’re so well coached. They’re very balanced."

Regardless of Wyoming's success, the weekly team spotlight doesn’t change the mindset throughout the season.

“We have to show up and play every single week,” Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said after the Week 2 victory at Purcell Marian. “I’m just proud of the guys. We reset it every week. It’s a one-week season. You have to attack it that way.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter