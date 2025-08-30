Wyoming defeats Purcell Marian in WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

CINCINNATI — Wyoming High School junior David Dupee smiles when he is able to reflect on being the quarterback of a football program with such significant tradition.

“It is so fun,” Dupee said. “I’m on the practice field every day knowing it’s the same field that my dad played on. It’s so special.”

Dupee threw four touchdown passes as the visiting Cowboys defeated Purcell Marian 49-16 in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

Wyoming (2-0), which is No. 1 in winning percentage in Ohio high school football history, won its 47th consecutive road game in the regular season. The Cowboys have won 92 of their past 93 regular-season games.

“We have to show up and play every single week,” Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. “I’m just proud of the guys. We reset it every week. It’s a one-week season. You have to attack it that way.”

Wyoming took little time in finding the end zone on Friday night. The Cowboys recovered the opening kickoff and scored a few moments later when junior Tyler Johnson-Huff scored on a 3-yard run.

Wyoming senior Jackson Hamilton found the end zone less than three minutes later when he took a screen and went the distance for a touchdown to help make it 14-0 at the 9:05 mark.

Dupee found junior wide receiver Brylan Miltenberger for a touchdown pass connection toward the end of the first quarter. Then, Miltenberger scored on a pick six to help give the Cowboys a 28-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Johnson-Huff scored his second touchdown of the night at the 7:07 mark of the second quarter to help give Wyoming a 35-0 advantage.

“We’re really an explosive group,” Dupee said. “We’ve got a lot of speed at the outside. That was showcased a lot. And we’ve got two really powerful backs and a great offensive line. It was a great team effort.”

Purcell Marian scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to help close the gap. Senior quarterback Quindel Phillips scored on a 5-yard touchdown and senior TJ Younge caught a touchdown pass from junior Zyohn Gillespie.

Wyoming went ahead 42-16 with 26 seconds left in the first half when Dupee found Miltenberger for a 33-yard touchdown pass connection.

Dupee, who threw for more than 200 yards, connected with junior Josiah Gault late in the third quarter for another touchdown.

“It was a great opportunity to spread the ball around,” Hancock said. “We’ve got a lot of really talented skill and so took advantage of some things schematically and able to execute.”

Wyoming (2-0) plays host to Monroe Sept. 5. Purcell Marian (1-1) is at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep next week.

"Wyoming was the better team tonight," Purcell Marian coach Chris Mobley Jr. said. "We have to correct our mistakes and use them as tools to grow. Playing this level of competition will have us battle tested when week 11 comes around."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter