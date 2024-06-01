Watch Now
Badin, Mason earn baseball state tournament berths next week in Akron

Mason (Division I), Badin (Division II) play in state semifinals June 7 at Canal Park
OHSAA
Canal Park is hosting the baseball state finals again this season. It's been the state tournament venue since 2019 with the exception of the canceled 2020 season.
Posted at 8:34 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 20:41:09-04

AKRON, Ohio — The Badin and Mason baseball teams are going to their respective state Final Fours next week in Akron.

Mason defeated Moeller 3-0 in a Division I regional final Friday night in Oxford. Moeller, ranked No. 1 in the state coaches’ poll, was the 2023 Division I state champion. The Crusaders entered Friday ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps.

Senior pitcher Michael Bilo threw a no-hitter to lift the Comets to their fourth state tournament appearance in program history. Bilo, a George Mason signee, entered Friday with a 1.37 earned-run average and 40 strikeouts.

The Comets (26-6), ranked No. 7 in the state poll, are scheduled to play unranked Perrysburg (25-7) in a Division I state semifinal at 7 p.m. June 7 at Canal Park in Akron.

The state final is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 9 in Akron.

Next week will be Mason’s first trip back to Akron since 2022 when it played Grove City. Mason was a state semifinalist in 2022 and 2018 and was a state runner-up in 1987.

Badin defeated Jonathan Alder 2-0 in a Division II regional final Friday. Jonathan Alder is ranked No. 1 in the state coaches’ poll while Badin is No. 6.

Friday was the fourth consecutive shutout for the Rams, who are marking their 15th trip to the state tournament as a program. Badin is returning to Akron for the first time since 2022 when it was a state semifinalist for a second straight season.

Badin is seeking its first baseball state championship since 1996. It also won a state title in 1991.

Badin (26-6) plays unranked Parma Padua Franciscan (19-9-1) in a Division II state semifinal at 10 a.m. June 7 at Canal Park. The state final is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 9.

Canal Park is home to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Canal Park started to host the state tournament in 2019.

