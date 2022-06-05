Watch
Badin High School boys volleyball team wins the Division II state championship

Rams capture first state boys volleyball title
Geoff Melzer/Badin High School
The Badin High School boys volleyball team won the Division II state title on Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jun 05, 2022
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Badin High School boys volleyball team is a state champion.

The Rams defeated Dayton Carroll 25-22, 25-21, 17-25 and 30-28 in the Division II state final at Pickerington Central.

Badin completed its season with a 26-2 record.

Badin won the state title in its first state final appearance. Badin defeated La Salle in the regional final and St. Francis DeSales in the state semifinal.

"I'm really proud of the job the kids and the coaching staff put into this season," Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer said.

Southwest Ohio completed a sweep of boys volleyball state titles. Moeller and Elder played in the Division I state final Sunday afternoon.

