Badin baseball team completes season as a Division II state runner-up

AKRON, Ohio — The Badin High School baseball team won't soon forget its journey to the state final in Akron.

Although the Rams completed their season as a Division II state runner-up Sunday afternoon in Akron, Badin's ninth trip to the state final was a memorable path.

West Branch defeated Badin 3-2 in Sunday's first state final at Canal Park in Akron. It was West Branch's state baseball championship.

Badin (27-7) was seeking its first state title since 1996 and third championship overall.

Badin led 2-0 through six innings. But, West Branch (27-6) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to the victory.

Badin junior Xander Arnold's sacrifice play scored senior Austin Buckle to give Badin a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Badin led 2-0 at the end of the sixth inning.

Sophomore pitcher Beau Chaney was very effective on the mound. He allowed just one hit with four strikeouts through six innings.

Badin had five hits. Junior Chase Luebbe and junior Kade Bowling each had doubles. Luebbe was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Badin was ranked No. 6 in the season's final Division II state coaches' poll while West Branch was No. 12.

Sunday was the first time since 2016 that Badin was in a baseball state final. It was the nine state final appearance overall.

The Rams made the state tournament for the 15th time as a program — the fourth-most appearances in state history.

Badin graduates four seniors and returns plenty of talent next season.

"The quest never ends at Badin," Rams coach Brion Treadway said. "Our goals will still be the same next year. The quest remains the same every year. But, the journey was fun."

It was a momentous weekend for Badin, which defeated Parma Padua 5-0 Friday afternoon in a state semifinal. It was the sixth shutout for the Rams this postseason.

