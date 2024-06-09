Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Badin baseball team completes season as a Division II state runner-up

Rams conclude memorable journey in the state final at Canal Park
GPoq5yQXQAAB7K6.jpg
Mike Dyer/WCPO
The Badin High School baseball team completed its season as a Division II state runner-up at Canal Park in Akron.
GPoq5yQXQAAB7K6.jpg
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 09, 2024

AKRON, Ohio — The Badin High School baseball team won't soon forget its journey to the state final in Akron.

Although the Rams completed their season as a Division II state runner-up Sunday afternoon in Akron, Badin's ninth trip to the state final was a memorable path.

West Branch defeated Badin 3-2 in Sunday's first state final at Canal Park in Akron. It was West Branch's state baseball championship.

Badin (27-7) was seeking its first state title since 1996 and third championship overall.

Badin led 2-0 through six innings. But, West Branch (27-6) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to the victory.

Badin junior Xander Arnold's sacrifice play scored senior Austin Buckle to give Badin a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Badin led 2-0 at the end of the sixth inning.

Sophomore pitcher Beau Chaney was very effective on the mound. He allowed just one hit with four strikeouts through six innings.

Badin had five hits. Junior Chase Luebbe and junior Kade Bowling each had doubles. Luebbe was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Badin was ranked No. 6 in the season's final Division II state coaches' poll while West Branch was No. 12.

Sunday was the first time since 2016 that Badin was in a baseball state final. It was the nine state final appearance overall.

The Rams made the state tournament for the 15th time as a program — the fourth-most appearances in state history.

Badin graduates four seniors and returns plenty of talent next season.

"The quest never ends at Badin," Rams coach Brion Treadway said. "Our goals will still be the same next year. The quest remains the same every year. But, the journey was fun."

It was a momentous weekend for Badin, which defeated Parma Padua 5-0 Friday afternoon in a state semifinal. It was the sixth shutout for the Rams this postseason.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Mason baseball team captures state title for the first time in program history Mason baseball team is one win away from the program's first state championship Covington Catholic High School names Jake Thelen as its new basketball coach

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Cincinnati area baseball teams make state title game
National Women's Soccer League team wants to play on a stage of their own
National Women's Soccer League team wants to play on a stage of their own
French restaurants, French-style businesses in Kansas City catch Olympic fever
French restaurants, French-style businesses in Kansas City catch Olympic fever
WNBA, players are gaining more national recognition, along with opinions
WNBA, players are gaining more national recognition, along with opinions
Chipotle will give away free burritos during the NBA Finals
Chipotle will give away free burritos during the NBA Finals
Where's Joe? Burrow not at Bengals practice, fans worry
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury and will lose the No. 1 ranking
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury and will lose the No. 1 ranking
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to media after QB Joe Burrow was absent
Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty in sports betting case
Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty in sports betting case
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!