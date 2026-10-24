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Princeton senior RB Jordan Hall announces college football verbal commitment

Star player has helped to lead Vikings to an undefeated regular season
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Will Connor
Princeton senior running back Jordan Hall announced his college football verbal commitment on Saturday.
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SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton senior running back Jordan Hall announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

Hall, who is ranked the No. 32 player in Ohio in the 2027 class by the 247 Sports Composite, has helped to lead the Vikings to a 10-0 record.

Princeton concluded the regular season with a 38-14 win over visiting Fairfield in the regular-season finale. It is Princeton’s first undefeated regular season since 2023.

Princeton is ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. The Vikings have a first-round bye Oct. 30 and play host to the winner of Middletown or Lebanon on Nov. 6 in a regional quarterfinal.

Hall has rushed for 919 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He has 10 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The NCAA’s early signing period starts Dec. 2.

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