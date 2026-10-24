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Unranked Cincinnati Bearcats stun #8 Texas Tech

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University of Cincinnati versus Texas Tech
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The University of Cincinnati Bearcats came up with the shock of the college football world Saturday, beating eighth-ranked Texas Tech 37-24 in Cincinnati.

Watch first half highlights:

First half Cincinnati Bearcats' highlights versus Texas Tech

The victory marks the Bearcats' first win over a top 10 opponent in five years, when they upset Notre Dame 24-14.

That year, the Bearcats made the college football playoff.

It's also their first victory at home over a top 10 team since 2006.

The Bearcats improved to 5-2 on the season. Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the year and falls to 6-1.

Full game story to come.

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