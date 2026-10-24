Seton volleyball aims for third straight Division I state title

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Greatness runs in the Seton volleyball program's roots, and that is precisely why it is in a position to win a third straight state title.

WATCH: The Seton volleyball team aims for third consecutive state title

Seton volleyball team aims for third consecutive state championship

Seton’s 102-game winning streak in the 1980s brought the school back-to-back state titles in '85 and '86. That win record is still the longest in state volleyball history.

"Standard's the standard," said head coach Kelly Crowley. "It's the accountability, it's the communication, it's the effort. It's the one day at a time mentality."

Fast forward to present day, the Saints have won back-to-back state titles, just wrapped up a second consecutive undefeated season, and have not lost a match in two years.

Sixty-three straight wins, and counting, does not happen by accident. In fact, the bulk of the work, the Saints say, happens off the court.

"We're all really good friends, and you could probably tell by how we celebrate on the court and like even our bench is great," said senior middle hitter Charley Moeddel.

That bond and their faith are at the core of Seton's identity.

"Before every game we run down the hallway, and then we go pray by Mary's statue all together," Moeddel said. "You can just feel how everyone trusts each other."

Faith provides a foundation, their relentlessness keeps them moving forward, and the celebration after hearing the final whistle fall in their favor at the state championship, never gets old.

"[That celebration is] unbelievable," Moeddel said. "You see parents crying in the stands, your friends are all crying, hugging...it's so hard to describe."

That feeling of joy and celebration is what helps drive Moeddel and the other four seniors to win a third straight state title this fall.

"We just want the most for everyone," she said. "If we keep pushing each other ...we'll be able to do it because of how good of friends we are."

The Saints have already accomplished what most programs can only dream of, but are fueled by the belief that their best is still ahead.

"If we can finish what we started, these girls would have lost two varsity matches their entire career," Crowley said.

"We're very talented. We have a lot of really good kids. But we have kids that have no egos. They do it for each other."

The Saints (26-2) begin the postseason on Wednesday, Oct. 28 against Middletown at Lakota East High School at 5 p.m.

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