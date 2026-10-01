Indian Hill names Dr. Scott Rogers as its interim boys basketball coach

INDIAN HILL, Ohio. — Indian Hill High School has named Dr. Scott Rogers as its interim boys basketball head coach as head coach Ricardo Hill continues a medical leave of absence.

Hill, who will continue as the District 16 Coaches Association Director, was named the Indian Hill boys basketball coach in May 2022.

Hill informed the coaches association Tuesday afternoon of his decision to take a medical leave. Hill said he has received a great deal of support from Greater Cincinnati coaches this week.

Rogers, an Ohio Basketball Hall of Famer, led Mount Notre Dame to five girls basketball state championships under his head coaching direction in 2004, 2006, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

MND also won state titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009 under then-coach Dante Harlan.

Rogers earned a 429-74 career coaching record including 352-58 at MND, according to the MND athletic department.

Rogers, a 1976 Indian Hill graduate, announced his retirement from coaching girls basketball in late February 2023.

“Dr. Rogers brings tremendous experience and a proven record of success to this role, including five Ohio state championships at Mount Notre Dame and induction into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year,” Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said. “Just as importantly, he knows Indian Hill, understands our community, and will bring valuable leadership, experience, and perspective to our student-athletes.”

Several key members of Hill’s staff will remain with the program, providing important continuity as Dr. Rogers and the players prepare for the upcoming season, according to Phelps.

Official boys basketball practice begins on Nov. 7, and the focus remains on ensuring our student-athletes have the leadership, stability, and support they need to prepare for a successful season.

The Braves are scheduled to open the season at home Dec. 5 and are at Mariemont Dec. 8.

Hill led Indian Hill to a 13-10 record in the 2025-26 season.

Prior to Indian Hill, Hill was the Walnut Hills boys basketball coach since 2012. He led the Eagles to the Division I state Final Four in 2013 - its first state Final Four appearance in school history.

Rogers has earned several accomplishments coaching girls basketball in Greater Cincinnati. He is in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book list for most girls basketball coaching wins.

He had a 131-9 record in Girls Greater Catholic League games during his time at MND, according to the school. The Cougars won 11 district titles while Rogers was coaching.

Rogers, a two-time Kenyon College All-American shooting guard and 1980 Indiana Pacers draft selection, also coached the Indian Hill girls basketball team from 2008 to 2011 before returning to MND in 2013.

Rogers, 68, was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“Scott Rogers built an exceptional basketball legacy both on and off the court, excelling as a dominant player before becoming one of Ohio's most successful high school coaches,” the hall of fame biography wrote.

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