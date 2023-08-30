Anderson senior Brodey Berg is the WCPO 9 Football Player of the Week

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Whether he's running with the football or making a reception, Anderson senior Brodey Berg is sure to discover success.

"He has improved so much from last season," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "His ability to play slot receiver is going to help us now and his future in college football."

Berg, who had 160 yards rushing and four touchdowns along with a receiving touchdown on Aug. 25, is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

He has 197 yards rushing and four touchdowns in two weeks for the Raptors (2-0), who play host to Lebanon (1-1) Friday night. He has six receptions for 77 yards and three touchdowns.

"Brodey did an amazing job for the first two weeks," Dreyer said. "His versatility in the passing game and rushing attack helps out the offense. He caught a huge fourth-down conversion in the first quarter to jump-start our offense against Loveland."

Berg's success on the field is nothing new for Anderson, a Division II regional finalist in 2022. Berg had 31 touchdowns rushing and eight touchdowns receiving last season.

"A lot of times out here we have to run plenty of plays and (Coach Dreyer) says we have to do every single one perfectly or we got to restart," Berg said in the preseason. "I love playing that. A quick offense — I definitely love it."

Dreyer said Berg has Ivy League opportunities and is an exemplary student-athlete.

"He's amazing," Dreyer said. "His parents push him to do the right things at school. His parents are great. They push him to be the best person in all phases of his life. He’s going to have a great future because of his work ethic, intelligence, and character."

