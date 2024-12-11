Anderson QB Justice Burnam is a Division II state offensive player of the year

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam was named Wednesday afternoon as a Division II state offensive player of the year.

Burnam shared the player of the year honors with Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit senior quarterback Keller Moten and Avon senior quarterback Nolan Good, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Burnam, the Southwest District Division II offensive player of the year, led the Raptors to a 15-1 record and a D-II state runner-up finish this past season.

It was Anderson’s third state final appearance and its first state championship game since 2008 (Division II). Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship in Massillon the year before that.

Burnam threw for 4,134 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. He rushed for 876 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"Justice was challenged the past two years to lead our offense in a variety of ways," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "He had to have the ability to distribute the ball to very talented athletes as well as communicate and handle their personalities to create a great team. I am very proud of how he matured over the last eight years from ball boy to an all-conference player. He is an emotional player that helped me learn how to cope and communicate with the highs and lows throughout the season."

Burnam’s 4,134 yards passing this season will be on the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record list for most passing yards in a season. Burnam’s 42 touchdown passes will also join the OHSAA record list in that category.

Burnam’s 8,474 career passing yards is also on the OHSAA career passing yards list. His 85 career passing touchdowns is also on the OHSAA career list in that category.

"He’s invested in our high school as a whole," Dreyer said. "He does an incredible job of showing up and supporting every athletic program that he can. He has been that way since his middle school years. His attendance at other programs helped our school in our program. The last two quarterbacks at Anderson High School, Griffin Scalf and Justice Burnam, have attended more events than 95% of our student body. They are great people. They are great athletes. Our coaching staff was happy to be able to enjoy the journey with Justice."

Anderson completed the season as fifth on the OHSAA record list for most points in a season (726).

The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association announced the Divisions II and III teams through the OHSAA on Wednesday. The Division I All-Ohio teams are scheduled to be announced Thursday afternoon.

The Divisions IV through VII teams were announced earlier this week. Taft senior defensive lineman Drayden Pavey, a Wisconsin signee, was named a Division IV state co-defensive player of the year on Tuesday afternoon.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter