'An all-around great kid' | Winton Woods senior scores 52 points in road victory

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods senior guard Christian Wilkins set two single-game program records, including most points and 3-pointers, in Tuesday night’s 86-32 win at Ponitz.

Wilkins scored 52 points including a dozen 3-pointers in the Warriors’ road victory. His 12 3-pointers are tied for fifth place on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state record list for most 3-pointers in a boys basketball game. He is one of 23 players in state history to have 12 3-pointers in a game.

“The most memorable part of the game for me is when his teammates demanded we keep feeding the hot hand and how unselfish the rest of the team was; they all have a team first, brotherhood mentality which I love about all of them,” Winton Woods boys basketball coach Mike Pilgrim said.

“When one wins, we all win. As a coach and just someone who truly loves and enjoys the purity of the game, it was refreshing to witness.”

Wilkins celebrated with his teammates after the game. He also sat in the locker room with “50” written on a paper — reminiscent of the famous Wilt Chamberlin photo in 1962 when the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer scored 100 points to set an NBA record.

Wilkins, who is uncommitted to a college program as of Wednesday morning, averaged 14 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 steals entering Tuesday night. He will forever remember the 15th game of his senior season.

“All I told Christian was he was made for this game and this business of basketball and that I love him,” Pilgrim said. “He is just an all-around great kid and a great athlete and hard worker. He is the first one in the gym and last to leave always; a great student, a great teammate and a great ambassador for the city and his family and his community.”

DeForrest Riley, a 2002 Winton Woods graduate, previously held the two single-game program records with 45 points on eight 3-pointers, according to Winton Woods athletic director Jeff Merrill.

Winton Woods, ranked No. 24 in the MaxPreps Ohio boys basketball rankings (regardless of divisions) improved to 13-2 overall this season. The Warriors (13-2, 9-1 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) play host to Kings (14-4, 11-3 ECC) Friday night.

